EAST TEXAS PRECISON MEDICINE OPENS

Beauty. Technology. Medical Care Reimagined

Story by: Joycelyne Fadojutimi

East Texas Precision Medicine opens with ribbon cutting

When the ribbon was cut in Longview, Texas, it didn’t just open a new building—it signaled a new era of care. East Texas Precision Medicine, (ETPM) and Ageless Medical Spa arrived with intention, blending modern beauty, advanced technology, and deep personal service into one state-of-the-art practice.

This is not medicine as usual. This is medicine built on confidence.

According to Kim Barbola, D.O., FACOI, East Texas Precision Medicine understands that trusting your healthcare provider is everything. That’s why their facilities are staffed with some of the most experienced practitioners and medical professionals in the region—experts who don’t just treat conditions, but care for people. Every procedure, every consultation, every conversation is focused on helping patients achieve optimal, lasting health.

Wendy Starnes, AGNP-C, Judge Tim Bryan

and Dr. Kim Barbolla

From the moment you step inside, the difference is clear. You’re greeted not just by a front desk, but by a team that puts patient satisfaction at the heart of everything they do.

Moreover, at the ribbon cutting, their team was ready to answer any questions. Their knowledgeable staff takes the time to listen, educate, and guide you—because according to the practice, no two patients, and no two paths to wellness, are ever the same.

Catherine Camp chats with Dr. Kim Barbolla

A Functional Approach to Whole-Body Health

At the core of the practice is Functional Medicine, a forward-thinking approach that looks beyond symptoms to understand the root causes of disease. By examining genetics, lifestyle, environment, and personal health history, East Texas Precision Medicine creates care plans as unique as the individuals they serve. The goal isn’t just to manage illness—it’s to optimize how the entire body functions, now and for the long term.

Tony and Melissa Azzam

More Than Sick Care

This is a unique comprehensive Functional and Preventative Medicine practice, offering far more than routine treatment. Services include:

Dermatology – Ladies and gentlemen, we are talking looking beautiful and handsome, plumped skin inside out. They gave the Chamber of Commerce Reach Team a tour of their facility.

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedic and additional medical services

Comprehensive adult medical care

Dr. Barbolla explained that their internal medicine expertise treat conditions such as:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

COPD and asthma

Thyroid disease

Esophageal reflux, and more

In a world where healthcare can feel rushed and impersonal, East Texas Precision Medicine stands apart—thoughtful, advanced, and rooted in service. It’s not just a new medical facility in Longview. It’s a place where East Texas can step confidently into the future of health.

East Texas Precision Medicine Staff

And best of all, they accept all kinds of insurances and uninsured patients.

Contact them at 903.212.7550 or stop by at 103 W. Loop 281 Ste. 472

