Elevate your Leadership

Unstoppable Women’s Conference POUR 2025 empowers next generation.

By LaToyia Jordan

The Unstoppable Women’s Conference POUR (Passing On Useful Resources) 2025, a transformative event designed to empower, inspire, and uplift women of all ages, concluded with resounding success at New Life Community Church (1201 N NW Loop 323, Tyler, Texas) from March 27th to 29th. Centered on the theme “Pouring into the Next Generation, Pouring into the Next Woman,” the conference brought together women from diverse backgrounds to foster connection, mentorship, and legacy-building.

Hosted by Pastor LaToya Harris, founder and passionate advocate for women’s empowerment, the three-day event offered attendees dynamic keynote sessions, uplifting worship, and actionable workshops led by influential community leaders. Attendees left refreshed, refilled, and reignited in their purpose, equipped to pour into their communities and future generations.

What Attendees Gained

Engaging Keynote Addresses from renowned speakers Prophetess Latara Tillman, Prophetess Brandy Tarver, and Prophetess Pastor LaToya Harris, who shared powerful stories of resilience, faith, and leadership.

Uplifting Worship Sessions that rejuvenated spirits and deepened connections with faith.

Interactive Breakout Discussions led by Christy Copeland, Consuella Moore, LaToyia Jordan, and Serenity Stout, providing practical tools for personal and professional growth.

Networking Opportunities that fostered lasting relationships among women committed to supporting one another.

Unstoppable Woman Conference donated $500 to the local American Heart Association (Tyler). Devon Churchill, Development Director for Tyler accepted the donation on behalf of the organization.

Unstoppable Women Honorees

The conference celebrated four exceptional leaders with the Unstoppable Woman Award:

Iwilda Coats

Dildra Seaton

Ronda Coleman

Sandra Mast

These honorees were recognized for their unwavering dedication to uplifting their communities and embodying the conference’s mission.

Unstoppable Woman founder Pastor LaToya Harris with awardees: Dildra Seaton, Iwilda Coats and Sandra Mast (Ronda Coleman not pictured).

Nightly Services and Breakout Sessions

The event’s free evening services on March 27th and 28th drew crowds for powerful worship and community-building. Breakout sessions during these nights offered actionable strategies for balancing purpose, faith, and daily life, leaving attendees inspired to take bold next steps.

“I was thrilled to welcome both new and returning attendees to the Unstoppable Women’s Conference,” said Pastor LaToya Harris. “Whether you joined us for the first time or have been with us before, my prayer is that this experience strengthened, inspired, and deepened your walk in Christ. Together, we’ve shown what it means to #POUR into one another and grow unstoppable!”