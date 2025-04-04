Bullard High School senior Claire Fath earns appointments to two U.S. military service academies

I am so excited. I have three older cousins who graduated from the Air Force Academy, and I’ve wanted to attend ever since watching them go through it and seeing the experiences they had while there and in their careers after graduation.

Claire Fath

Bullard, TX—Bullard ISD proudly celebrates the remarkable achievement of BHS senior Claire Fath, who has received appointments to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO, and the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. Claire has chosen to attend the United States Air Force Academy to pursue her dream of becoming a pilot.

Claire’s passion for the Air Force Academy is deeply personal. She follows in the footsteps of three older cousins who are proud graduates of the institution.

“I am so excited,” Claire said. “I have three older cousins who graduated from the Air Force Academy, and I’ve wanted to attend ever since watching them go through it and seeing the experiences they had while there and in their careers after graduation.”

With an unwavering dedication to academic excellence and leadership, Claire has distinguished herself as an outstanding student and role model within the Bullard community. She currently serves as her class salutatorian and holds numerous leadership positions in clubs and organizations.

Securing an appointment to a U.S. military service academy is an extraordinary honor requiring a U.S. senator or state representative nomination. This highly competitive process demands outstanding academic performance, demonstrated leadership, and a strong sense of character while also meeting physical and medical requirements. Claire earned her nominations through U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran.

The Bullard ISD is proud of Claire’s success and looks forward to watching her achieve new heights as she embarks on this prestigious journey at the United States Air Force Academy.