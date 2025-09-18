ETCOG Board of Directors to Consider $86M Budget for Fiscal Year 2026
108th Semi-Annual Board of Directors Meeting Held on September 18th
Henderson, Texas: East Texas Council of Governments held its 108th semi-annual Board of Directors meeting at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center & Arena in Henderson, Texas. The Board considered, among other items, the budget and planning guide for ETCOG operations for the fiscal year 2026 (October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026). The proposed budget is the largest in the agency’s history, totaling $86,053,366, which reflects an increase of $642,472 from the prior year.
This year’s increase is primarily due to the rising demand for childcare services, particularly among low-income families and those with working parents. This increase in demand has led to a greater need for federal funding to support these services. Projected program area revenue totals for the new budget year are:
- Area Agency on Aging – $4,885,886
- Public Safety – $4,363,393
- Transportation – $11,745,053
- Workforce & Economic Development – $64,503,626
- GIS & Regional Technology Solutions – $279,824
- General Fund – $275,584
The meeting agenda included the Chairman’s report on the year’s accomplishments, the election of Executive Committee members and officers, discussion and approval of the FY 2026 budget, the presentation of the Chairman’s Service Award, and recognition of our current Chairman, Quitman Mayor Randy Dunn, for his service.
Courtesy photos by the East Texas Council of Governments