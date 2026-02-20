Fifth Graders Surprise Classmate by Attending his Adoption Ceremony

ETR Staff Report

Alexander Kaine Johnson holds the judge’s gavel as he poses for a picture with the Johnson family, who adopted him during a ceremony in 321st District Judge Robert Wilson’s Court on Friday, February 20, 2026. Additional photos are available on the Smith County Facebook page or by request.

When Alexander Kaine Johnson stepped into the 321st District Courtroom to be adopted on Friday, he was surprised to see about 45 fellow fifth graders from Bell Elementary School.

Bell Principal Tamara Johnson and several teachers brought the group of kids to celebrate his adoption after a two-year-long process.

Vandria and Tyrone Johnson adopted 11-year-old Cain Coles, who officially changed his name to Alexander Kaine Johnson during the adoption ceremony.

321st District Judge Robert Wilson teared up when he said it was a great day and he was happy to see the family become a forever family.

The Johnsons have been the boy’s foster parents for about two years. They also adopted 9-year-old Alicia about two years ago in Wilson’s court.

All four family members were wearing matching western attire for the special occasion, which was attended by about 100 family and friends.

“Kaine is a joy to have around everywhere he goes. He is kind, helpful and most spiritual,” Mrs. Johnson said. “He is a member of Shiloh Road Church of Christ, where he serves communion every Sunday and he is a greeter. He loves to help anyway he can. He especially likes to wear his suits.”

She said he loves Indian food and soccer.

“As a family, we like to travel, eat out and play games. He has two loving grandmothers who are both educators, that love spending time with him every chance they get. Kaine is loved by everyone!”

Judge Wilson said it was such a joy to see all the Bell Elementary students show up to support their classmate.

Smith County has recently become a partner with Bell Elementary School through the new Community Connect program led by the Tyler Area Business Education Council and Tyler ISD.

