Floating into God’s arms

By Glenn Miller

GOD’S WORD: “Surrender yourself to the Lord and wait patiently for him.” – Psalm 37:7 (GWT)

It’s impossible. It’s over. It’s terminal. It’s incurable. It’s beyond repair.

These are some of the things the world tells us when we are faced with insurmountable odds. Recovery, redemption, and reconciliation seem too far away. Perhaps we have come to the conclusion that we’ve done all we can and there is nothing more we can do. We have reached what the world tells us is the end of our rope.

Let go.

Quit struggling.

Let God take it from here.

Float with trust into His awaiting arms.

And have faith that when you let go, He will catch you and save you according to His

purposes and His plans.

Surrendering to God demonstrates love, trust and faith in Him. When God sees one of His children so completely relinquishing every aspect of their life to Him, He is able to work mightily in and through the life of that believer. Jesus taught, “Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted.” (Matthew 23:12) Years later, Jesus’ half-brother, James, echoed the Lord’ words in James 4:10.“Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up.”



It isn’t until you forego trying to save yourself is He able to come in and rescue you – to where there will be no doubt that it was He who saved you.