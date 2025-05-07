Longview Lobo makes big waves in the US Navy

I want to take on the challenge of reaching every Sailor under my charge and let them know that it’s possible [to be a leader]; myself being an example… Lord knows, it hasn’t been easy for me. Yet, I am still having fun, and I love what I do!

Cmdr. Gilbert L. Bishop II – OIC, Naval Air Technical Training Center Detachment Lakehurst

Cmdr. Gilbert L Bishop II, who serves as OIC for Naval Air Technical Training Center Detachment Lakehurst in New Jersey, was among a group of esteemed Naval officers selected from the Aerospace Maintenance Duty Officer and Limited Duty Officer commands.

Bishop is a 1995 Longview High School graduate who expressed leadership aspirations and meaning for his career milestone.

“I want to take on the challenge of reaching every Sailor under my charge and let them know that it’s possible [to be a leader]; myself being an example,” Bishop said, whose career began as an enlisted Sailor nearly 28 years ago. “I want to thank my family, friends and mentors for the encouragement, guidance, support motivational speech because, Lord knows, it hasn’t been easy for me. Yet, I am still having fun, and I love what I do!”

Bishop will serve as executive officer at CNATT Unit Lemoore, California, in a “fleet-up” position for two years before assuming the role of commanding officer there for two more years.