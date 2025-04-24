Longview Lobos name Timothy Sanders Offensive Coordinator, QB Coach

We’re excited to welcome Coach Sanders to the Lobo family… We believe he’s going to be a great fit for our team and our community.

John King – Longview High School Athletic Director/Head Football Coach

Longview, TX – Longview High School has officially named Timothy Sanders as the new Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach for Lobo Football, effective immediately.

Sanders brings high-level experience from both college and the NFL, with a proven track record of developing explosive offenses and elite quarterback play. Most recently, he served as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma State University, contributing to one of the Big 12’s most dynamic units. He previously served as Offensive Coordinator at Anderson University, where his high-tempo system broke multiple school records. Sanders has also held coaching roles at Appalachian State, West Virginia University, and Danville Community High School (Indiana).

In addition to his collegiate experience, Sanders completed NFL internships with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and most recently served as a Quarterbacks Quality Control Intern with the Indianapolis Colts. These opportunities have sharpened his ability to design quarterback-friendly systems and adapt elite-level strategies to high school athletes.

A graduate of Franklin College, Sanders is known for his creative offensive play-calling, ability to develop quarterbacks, and his commitment to both athletic and academic success. His coaching philosophy focuses on building a winning culture while developing players’ leadership skills both on and off the field.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Sanders to the Lobo family,” said Coach John King , Longview High School Athletic Director/head football coach. “He brings a deep understanding of the game and experience at the highest levels of college football. His innovative mindset and leadership will elevate our program. We believe he’s going to be a great fit for our team and our community.”

Sanders will assume his role immediately, working alongside Longview’s coaching staff to prepare for the upcoming 2025 season.

About

Longview ISD is a premier public school district in East Texas, serving more than 8,000 students across 13 campuses. Committed to academic excellence, innovation, and student success, Longview ISD offers a diverse range of educational opportunities, including advanced academics, fine arts, athletics, and career and technical education programs. The district embraces the all by fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment that prepares students for college, careers, and beyond.