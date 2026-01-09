By Guido Ministries

Mark Twain, when asked about heaven and hell, remarked, “I’m silent of necessity. I have friends in both places.” Like him, we all know people on different paths. Yet, unlike Twain’s humorous silence, we’re called to speak boldly about our faith. Psalm 107:1-2 urges, “Has the Lord redeemed you? Then speak out! Tell others He has saved you.” Silence isn’t an option for those redeemed by God’s grace.

As believers, we don’t choose whether to share the Gospel – Jesus has already commissioned us to be His witnesses (Matthew 28:19-20). Our choice lies in obedience or disobedience. Obedience means letting our lives and words proclaim Christ’s love and redemption. We’re not called to witness to everyone, but we are called to witness to someone. Who in your life needs to hear about the hope you’ve found in Jesus?

Start today. Let your actions reflect God’s love, but don’t let your lips stay silent. Share your story of redemption with a friend, coworker, or neighbor. Your words, empowered by the Holy Spirit, can point someone toward eternity with Christ. The stakes are high—heaven and hell are real, and our friends are in both places. Be obedient and speak out.

Prayer:

Lord, thank You for redeeming me. Give me courage to share Your love with others. Guide me to someone who needs to hear about You today. Amen.

Scripture For Today:

Has the Lord redeemed you? Then speak out! Tell others He has saved you. Psalm 107:1-2