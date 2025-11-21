Future Leaders of Tyler Explore Government Careers in Third Session

Story by Jennifer Hines

Tyler, TX – Today, fifty Tyler ISD juniors and seniors gathered for the third session of the inaugural Future Leaders of Tyler (FLT) program. Held once again at the Tyler ISD Career & Technology Center, this session featured a dynamic panel discussion with local elected officials, including County Judge Neal Franklin, Representative Daniel Alders, Senator Bryan Hughes, and Congressman Nathaniel Moran, who joined virtually from Washington, D.C.

Students from Tyler High School, Legacy High School, and Early College High School, selected earlier this year for their leadership potential and commitment to service, deepened their understanding of public service during this event. The panelists discussed emerging career paths across county, state, and federal government, emphasizing how each level serves the public through unique roles and responsibilities.



The conversation highlighted key skills valuable in public service—communication, collaboration, and ethical decision-making—and explored various ways students can get involved beyond the city level, such as internships, advisory boards, and youth programs at higher levels of government.

“From the very first session, our 50 Future Leaders of Tyler students have demonstrated an impressive level of engagement and curiosity,” Executive Director of the Tyler Area Business Education Council LaToya Young said. “They have leaned into each opportunity—asking thoughtful, sometimes challenging questions, and providing meaningful feedback through post-session surveys that is helping us strengthen the program in real time. Their enthusiasm and willingness to think critically about leadership, careers, and community impact tells us that this next generation is ready to play a significant role in shaping the future of Tyler.”

FLT members will continue monthly meetings featuring panels, site visits, and hands-on learning designed to prepare them as tomorrow’s leaders in government, business, and community service. Launched by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Tyler ISD and the Business Education Council, the program remains committed to fostering civic responsibility and leadership in East Texas.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.

