Governor Abbott signs Property Tax Relief Laws in Denton

DENTON — Governor Greg Abbott today signed House Bill 9, Senate Bill 4, and Senate Bill 23 into law to provide lasting property tax relief for Texans at a bill signing ceremony at Robson Ranch Clubhouse.

“When I became Governor, the homestead exemption was $15,000,” said Governor Abbott. “With Senate Bill 4, the homestead exemption is now $140,000, an almost 1,000% increase. Seniors’ homestead exemption now goes all the way up to $200,000. This session, we also spent $50 billion on property tax relief. This is truly unprecedented – no state in American history has devoted such a large percentage of their budget to tax relief.”

View the Governor’s full bill signing ceremony here.

The Governor was joined by Congressman Brandon Gill; Speaker Dustin Burrows; Senators Paul Bettencourt, Brian Birdwell, Brandon Creighton, Brent Hagenbuch, Bob Hall, Adam Hinojosa, Tan Parker, Angela Paxton, Royce West; Representatives Keith Bell, Ben Bumgarner, Charlie Geren, Andy Hopper, Morgan Meyer, Candy Noble, Jared Paterson, Keresa Richardson, Carl Tepper; Mayor Gerard Hudspeth; Denton County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson; and other state and local officials and business leaders.

During his remarks to a crowd of over 125 supporters and business leaders, Governor Abbott highlighted that Texas has no income tax, no death tax, and no capital gains tax. After signing House Bill 9, Senate Bill 4, and Senate Bill 23 into law, Governor Abbott pointed out that the state government does not impose property taxes on Texans—only local governments do—and that these new laws would help buy down property tax bills.

The Governor also noted that he is not done yet and will continue to work to provide Texans with the property tax relief they deserve. Specifically, Governor Abbott discussed the need to further limit the ability of local governments to raise Texans’ property taxes.

House Bill 9 (Meyer/Bettencourt) increases the business personal property tax exemption from $2,500 to $125,000.

Senate Bill 4 (Bettencourt/Meyer) increases mandatory school district residence homestead exemption to $140,000.

Senate Bill 23 (Bettencourt/Meyer) increases mandatory school district residence homestead exemption for over 65 and disabled individuals to $200,000.

