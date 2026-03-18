Hattaway to fill KC unexpired term

ETR Staff Report

Jennifer Hattaway has been appointed to fill the unexpired term of Lon Ford on the Kilgore College Board of Trustees. Hattaway was sworn in during the board’s special meeting on March 16.

“We are pleased to welcome Jennifer Hattaway to the Kilgore College Board of Trustees.” Dr. Staci Martin, interim president of Kilgore College

She will represent the Central Zone (KISD), Unit No. 3, Place 6. Her term will continue through the May 2029 general election.

Hattaway’s appointment ensures continued representation for the Central Zone and maintains the full membership of the board as it oversees college governance, policy and strategic direction.

Jennifer Hattaway with Josh Edmonson (board president)

“We are pleased to welcome Jennifer Hattaway to the Kilgore College Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Staci Martin, interim president of KC. “Her experience in education, commitment to student success and long-standing service to the Kilgore community will be valuable as the board continues its important work guiding the college’s future.”

Hattaway has served as lead school counselor at Kilgore High School since 2012. She previously worked as a history teacher at KHS from 2006 to 2012 and at Pine Tree High School from 2004 to 2006. Earlier in her career, she served as an education specialist at Tarleton State University from 2001 to 2003.

She earned a Master of Education in school counseling from Lamar University in December 2012 and a Bachelor of Science in secondary education from East Texas A&M University in May 1997.

Hattaway is active in volunteer service, supporting Hearts Anonymous, a nonprofit organization assisting KISD students with basic necessities, and the Bulldog Food Pantry at Kilgore High School, which allows students to access food and essential items after school.

For more information about the KC Board of Trustees, visit www.kilgore.edu/board