Heart Month: CHRISTUS Health highlights importance of cardiac rehabilitation

“Many patients think rehab is only for severe cases, but it’s really a bridge back to normal life.” Britney Caldwell, registered nurse in cardiac rehab at CHRISTUS Health

(EAST TEXAS) – During Cardiac Rehabilitation Week, celebrated annually during the second full week of February, CHRISTUS Health is shining a spotlight on one of the most underutilized yet life-saving treatments for heart disease: cardiac rehabilitation.

In the United States, hundreds of thousands of patients survive heart attacks, heart surgery or cardiac events each year. Yet studies consistently show that only about 20–30% of eligible patients enroll in cardiac rehabilitation programs, despite overwhelming evidence of their benefits.

“Cardiac rehab is not just about getting patients back on their feet, it’s about giving them the tools to live longer, healthier lives,” said Britney Caldwell, registered nurse in cardiac rehab at CHRISTUS Health in Sulphur Springs. “It’s one of the most effective secondary prevention strategies we have in cardiovascular care.”

Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised program done on referral from a physician that combines exercise training, education and counseling to reduce stress and improve recovery. Evidence shows that patients who complete cardiac rehab experience up to a 30% reduction in hospital readmission and live longer than those who do not participate.

Chassity Hall, a respiratory therapist at CHRISTUS Health in Sulphur Springs, says barriers such as lack of awareness, limited referrals, transportation challenges and misconceptions about safety continue to prevent patients from enrolling. Cardiac Rehabilitation Week aims to address these gaps by educating both patients and providers on the critical role rehab plays after a cardiac event.

“Many patients think rehab is only for severe cases, but it’s really a bridge back to normal life,” Hall said. “When we explain that each small step in rehab strengthens both heart and lungs, patients start to see it as an opportunity, not an obligation.”

Beyond physical recovery, cardiac rehab addresses mental and emotional health, an often-overlooked aspect of heart disease recovery. Depression and anxiety affect a significant percentage of cardiac patients, and participation in rehab programs has been shown to improve emotional well-being and confidence.

“Patients often come in fear of exercising again,” said Kyle Kiser, a registered nurse in cardiac rehab at CHRISTUS Health in Sulphur Springs. “Through structured, supervised programs, they regain strength and confidence while learning how to manage risk factors like high blood pressure, cholesterol and stress.”

As health care systems continue to emphasize prevention and value-based care, cardiac rehab stands out as a proven solution that saves lives and reduces costs. During Cardiac Rehabilitation Week, providers encourage patients, caregivers, and clinicians to recognize cardiac rehab not as an optional add-on, but as a vital part of recovery.

