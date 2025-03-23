Heart Transplant

By Sower Ministries

Following a horrible accident, one of the victims who was in critical condition was medevacked to the emergency department of a hospital in a large metropolitan city. As the staff was removing his shirt, they noticed the name “Jesus” tattooed across his chest in large red letters. Quite amazed the ER nurse said to the attending physician, “From the way he looks and how he’s dressed and his lack of cleanliness, I would assume that the name ‘Jesus’ on his chest is only skin deep.”

If we who are Christ’s disciples are to be worthwhile witnesses of God’s Message, His name on us must be more than skin deep. It must be heart deep. Not only is His name to be on our lips but penetrate every area of our lives. Not only should it come out of our mouths, but it should be obvious in everything we do. The psalmist said, “But they would flatter Him with their mouths, lying to Him with their tongues, their hearts were not loyal to His covenant.”

Perhaps we can understand what the psalmist was talking about when we think of those who sing, “I Love to Tell the Story” but never witness to anyone. Or, someone who sings, “Have Thine Own Way Lord” with everyone but me. Or, “Take My Life and Let It Be” – yes, let it be right where it is – please don’t bother me. I’m too busy.

Unfortunately, the church has far too many members who say one thing with their mouths and another thing with their lives.

We need to “transplant” our hearts with His heart.

Read Psalm 183