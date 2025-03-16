GOD’S WORD: “This is the day the Lord has made. I will rejoice and be glad in it!” – Psalm 118:24

By Glenn Miller

I was checking out of a convenience store yesterday when the clerk behind the counter told me to “have a good day.” Without thinking and somewhat automatically, I replied, “Thank you. You, too!” I suppose that’s how most people would respond to such a statement. But after I wished her to have a good day, she retorted “Well, I suppose all we can do is try.” I gave her a nod and agreed with her as I made my way out the door.

But once in the car I began thinking about her words. Can we do nothing more than TRY to have a good day? For one to TRY to have a good day implies that there’s room for failure; that despite our trying, it may still be a crummy, rotten day. I suppose that’s how we feel some days, but after thinking about it, isn’t the decision completely ours as to what kind of day we have?

No matter what happens, it’s always our choice as to how things affect us. It’s our decision as to what we allow to be qualifications for good and bad days. We have the ability to decide every morning before getting out of bed that we will remain joyful (filled with joy) despite what may come our way. Or we can abandon the joy here and now and let every little thing rob us from that God-given joy.

Jesus reminded His disciples then and he reminds us still today that we will have troubles in this world. Sorry to break the bad news to you, but some days are just going to be dog-eat-dog days, and you’ll feel like you’re wearing Milkbone underwear! But Jesus gives us a promise; a promise that He is always with us and will never abandon us. Knowing that and believing in that promise allows us to have a good day despite what may come.

So maybe we need to stop wishing people to have a GOOD day and instead, wish them to have a GOD day.