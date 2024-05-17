Heroes Among Us

The Centurion Club honors its public servants in Gregg County

I am thankful to have an event that is supported by the community and honors those in the law enforcement profession. Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone

PHOTO: KLTV News Anchorwoman Anissa Centers and District 2 City Councilwoman Elect attend law enforcement banquet.

Story and photos by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

The city, county, family, friends, and well-wishers assembled at Maude Cobb to appreciate hometown heroes who keep citizens safe on the streets and in their homes.

KLTV News Anchorwoman Anissa Centers emceed the event.

Keynote speaker Dave Anderson , a West Point graduate, decorated combat veteran who earned a Bronze Star during Operation Desert Storm dubbed his speech “Leaders of Character.”

According to Anderson, “We are born with personality. We learn and develop character.” He likened developing character to working out to build muscles in the gym.

“We have small and big opportunities to develop character. What we do with those opportunities is up to us,” said Anderson. “You have to do what you want to be. Exercising character makes us uncomfortable just like building muscles in the gym.”

His prescription for character building includes moral courage, humility, selflessness, positivity, embracing change and duty.

According to Anderson, being leaders in character is key because sometimes law enforcement protects people who do dislike them. Hence, the importance of character.

He applauded law enforcement because they are out on the streets for the good of others. Their families sacrifice daily and support them wholeheartedly thereby serving indirectly with the officers.

Anderson said besides “Keeping citizens safe, law enforcement encourage us to make better choices.”

Nothing could be further from the truth. Longview Police Officer James Jones who brought his two children, Rylee and Joey was excited about the honors banquet. When asked why he joined LPD, he said, “I love it, I love what I do.” His father, Ed Jones, was also in the LPD. Joey, his young son, wants to be a builder. Nevertheless, he will consider joining LPD.

Clifford Ingersoll a 10-year LeTourneau University police officer attended with his wife, Karen. “Being in law enforcement is a good thing,” she said. “We see it as Christ in uniform.” But wait, there is more.

LPD Officer John Arthur said he loves his work. “I always wanted to do this work because I want to stop people from doing bad things.”

Anderson asked his audience to encourage each other every day and do more of the encouragement from within the departments.

The organizers recognized Karen Grisham for her flawless and consistent organizational skills.

Awards went to the following LPD employees

Civilian of the Year: Samantha Conners

911 Dispatcher of the Year: Kayla Nichols

911 Supervisor of the Year: Jessica Prew

Rookie of the Year: Dawson Newman

Detective of the Year: Trenton Capps

Supervisor of the Year: Erik Cunningham

Officer of the Year: Montrelle Warren

Award went to the following Gregg County Sheriff’s Department employees

Civilian of the Year: Chellye Callaway

Investigator of the Year: Jonathan Prior

Exemplary officer of the Year: Tyler Myers

Detention Officer of the Year: Austen Tillman

Supervisor of the Year: Lt. Damion Smith

Deputy Sheriff of the Year: Sarah Joines

Additionally, various awards were given to employees of Kilgore PD, Kilgore College PD, Lakeport PD, Gladewater PD.

More honors was accorded to fallen heroes in the line of duty.

A word from Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone : “We continue to strive for professionalism at our department by constant training and accountability. Our daily goals are to reduce crime and social harm so that our community will be and feel safe in their daily lives.”

PHOTO: Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone.