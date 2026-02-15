By Guido Ministries

One morning, Lynn was running late for work, so she asked her son Caleb to quickly iron the pants she wanted to wear. He did such a good job that she gave him five dollars for his help. Caleb returned the money to her and said, “Here’s your money back, Mom. I did it for love.”

Caleb’s gesture reveals a profound truth: love is not passive but active, always seeking ways to serve. God wants us to notice the needs around us and respond with compassion. If we claim to have God’s love but ignore the suffering of others, our words ring hollow. Love, rooted in God, moves us to act. Love compels us to respond with empathy and action.

Are we actively loving, as God commands? When we serve without expecting reward, we reflect the One who gave everything for us. Every deed, no matter how small, becomes a testament to the love of God working through us.

May we seek opportunities to show God’s love every day, not just in words but in tangible acts of kindness and service. As we live out this love, we draw others to the source of all love – our Savior, who loved us first.

Prayer:

Lord, help us to think often of the love that You have shown us in and through Your Son, and to show that love to others. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

Scripture For Today:

Little children, let us not love in word or talk but in deed and in truth. 1 John 3:17-18