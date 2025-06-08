Isolated Storms

GOD’S WORD: “Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name.” – Psalm 91: 14

By Glenn Miller

This past week, as well as the next few hours ahead, will be marked with isolated thunderstorms here in North Texas. Most of these storms this time of year have the tendency to roll in and roll back out with the same frequency as a distant cousin during holiday times. They stay just long enough to make you sorry you just washed your car. Nonetheless, these showers are welcome at a time of year that typically sees water-rationing and brown lawns all over town.

What is strange about these storms from other storms is how one minute you’ll be going down the road with not a cloud in the sky and then the next minute you’re turning on your headlights and wipers while being tossed about by high winds and sometimes hail. Then after a few minutes of torment, the storm has passed and you’re back in the sunshine under blue skies.

Life is a lot like an isolated thunderstorm. There are times in our lives that everything seems rosy and “nothing but blue skies” lay ahead. Then something happens and we find ourselves trying to keep from getting wet or being blown away. Many times, during my own personal life-storms, I’ve found myself crying out to God to save me and make the raging storms go away. But as I get older and my faith matures (while learning to TRUST God!), I see the good these storms bring.

Because of these storms, my trust in God is given an opportunity to be taken on a test drive.

Because of these storms, I am able to see how dependent I am upon God rather than myself.

Because of these storms, I am able to appreciate the blessings of (spiritual) shelter that God has provided for me.

Because of these storms, I am reminded by the subsequent rainbow that follows that God keeps His promises; promises to bless me and prosper me, to give me hope and a future.

Because of these storms, I am able to lay claim as God’s child as I find myself tucked lovingly under His protective arms.

Life-storms will come and go. God is always right here beside me. And He’s beside you, too!