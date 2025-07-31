KC names Brazy Boyd Sammons as Vice President of Administrative Services, CFO

“She has my full confidence, as well as the confidence of our board of trustees.” Kilgore College President Dr. Brenda Kays

Kilgore College President Dr. Brenda Kays announced that Brazy Boyd Sammons has been appointed as the college’s new Vice President of Administrative Services and Chief Financial Officer, effective Aug. 1.

“Brazy brings a deep understanding of the financial and operational needs of our institution, a sharp financial insight, and an unwavering commitment to the mission of Kilgore College,” Kays said. “She has my full confidence, as well as the confidence of our board of trustees.”

Sammons, a Kilgore native and graduate of Kilgore High School, has more than 17 years of experience in accounting and financial management. Since 2022, she has served as Controller for KC, overseeing the Business Office and supporting budget development, financial reporting, and operational improvements.

Prior to joining KC, Sammons held financial leadership roles at UT Health East Texas and CHRISTUS Health, where she specialized in reimbursement coordination, financial reporting, and compliance. She began her career at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.

Sammons earned a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Texas at Tyler and a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University. She also attended Baylor University before transferring to SFA.

Kays also expressed appreciation to the campus community for participating in the CFO Connect Forums earlier this month, calling their input “a valuable part of the process that reflects the strength and unity of our college community.”

“Please join me in congratulating Brazy as she takes on this significant new leadership role,” Kays said. “I know she will continue to serve Kilgore College with distinction.”

Courtesy photo by Rachel Stallard with Kilgore College