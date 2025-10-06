LEADING WITH INTENTION, DELIVERING RESULTS

How ETAA Chief of Schools Melanie Pondant transformed campuses, empowered leaders, and drove STAAR success

Story by Joycelyne Fadojutimi/infinitieplusmag.com Photos by Michael Cavazos

From the classroom to the central office, Melanie Pondant has always led with purpose, and the results speak for themselves.

Her journey began with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Henderson State University in , Arkadelphia, Arkansas, where her passion for teaching took root early on. Pondant knew from the start that education wasn’t just a career, it was her calling.

But her drive didn’t stop there.

Determined to lead beyond the classroom, she went on to earn a master’s in educational leadership and a Superintendent Certification from Texas A&M University in Texarkana, Texas. These credentials laid the foundation for a leadership style focused on strategic growth, equity, and measurable impact.

Today, as Chief of Schools at ETAA, Melanie Pondant is rewriting the playbook, transforming underperforming campuses, elevating school leadership, and delivering real results on the STAAR assessment.

Melanie Pondunt

Experience:

She has more than three decades of experience in education, including 18 years in administration.

ROM COURTSIDE TO CLASSROOM LEADERSHIP

Pendant’s journey into education began on the basketball court. As a collegiate athlete her first career move was a natural one, coaching women’s basketball. After 13 years in athletics and starting a family, she redirected her competitive drive toward school leadership. Earning her master’s degree, she stepped into administration, where her passion for excellence continued to flourish.

A PROVEN LEADER WITH A RECORD OF IMPACT

Pondant’s professional trajectory includes roles such as:

Teacher

Head Coach

Girls Athletic Director

Assistant Principal and Associate Principal

Principal of Judson STEAM Academy (transformed school into an “A” campus)

Secondary Curriculum Director

Current Role: Chief of Schools, East Texas Advanced Academies (ETAA)

RELATIONAL. INTENTIONAL. STRATEGIC.

Pondant describes her leadership style as relational and intentional, centered on building authentic relationships while driving purposeful actions. Her decision-making is grounded in:

Integrity

Equity

High Expectations

Empathy

Collaboration

Moreover, she aligns daily actions with long-term vision, maintaining a positive, forward-thinking outlook that inspires those around her.

DRIVING GROWTH: THE STAAR PLAYBOOK

Strategic Vision and Campus Tiering

To address the diverse needs across campuses, Pondant implemented a tiered support model, ensuring resource allocation matched each school’s performance profile. This allowed for precise, high-impact interventions where they were needed most.

Monitoring the Right Metrics

Her key data indicators included:

Student Achievement

Student Growth

Pondant led efforts to support principals in analyzing interim and formative data, asking critical questions such as:

“What do these results tell us about student understanding?”

“Which instructional practices are working?”

“Where do we need to adjust pacing or interventions?”

High-Leverage Actions

Her most effective move, one might ask, and she answered: Empowering principals to become data-savvy instructional leaders. By providing full training on using assessment data strategically, Pondant ensured every student and every educator was positioned for growth.

EMPOWERING LEADERS. STRENGTHENING SYSTEMS.

Building Principal Capacity

Pondant works closely with principals to help them lead instructionally. She sets clear goals aligned with student outcomes, offers coaching and feedback, and creates structures that promote collaboration and accountability.

Supporting Teachers Through Aligned Professional Development

Pondant used District-level professional development, emphasizing high-quality instructional materials, data-driven practices, and consistent expectations across campuses.

Systems for Sustainable Progress

District-wide common assessments

Structured campus walk-throughs and feedback loops

Data-driven Professional Learning Community, PLCs

What is a PLC and Why it is important. Chief Pondant explains it this way:

In the ever-evolving world of education, one powerful tool continues to transform schools from the inside out: the Professional Learning Community, or PLC. But what exactly is it? At its core, a PLC is a team of educators, whether grouped by grade level, subject area, or as an entire teaching staff, working collaboratively to improve teaching and elevate student success. These aren’t just meetings for meetings’ sake. PLCs are vibrant, purpose-driven communities that bring educators together to share ideas, tackle challenges, and reflect deeply on their practice. Here’s why they matter:

First: They Drive Real Improvement in Teaching and Learning Imagine having a regular space to share ideas, test new strategies, and learn what’s working in other classrooms. That’s the beauty of a PLC. Teachers pool their experiences, reflect on student data, and innovate together. This shared responsibility ensures that every student, not just those in your classroom benefits from collective expertise.

Secondly: They Build Stronger, More Connected Teams Weekly PLC meetings aren’t just for logistics—they build trust, leadership, and camaraderie. When educators know each other’s strengths and feel heard and respected, a true sense of team emerges. This bond helps create a school culture where everyone is committed to student growth, and every voice contributes to the greater mission.

Moreover: They Promote Meaningful Reflection Sometimes the best ideas come from conversation. PLCs encourage teachers to ask important questions: Is this strategy working? How can we adjust? What’s best for our students? By creating a space for thoughtful reflection, educators are empowered to grow and to ensure that student achievement always remains the end goal.

The Bottom Line Pondant says “PLCs aren’t just another initiative. They are a transformative force in education, turning isolated classrooms into collaborative hubs of innovation, support, and progress. Whether you’re a new teacher or a seasoned veteran, being part of a PLC means you’re never working alone, and most importantly, your students reap the rewards.

CULTURE MATTERS

In addition, Pondant emphasizes that academic success is inseparable from school

culture and student engagement. Her leadership consistently nurtures environments

where students and teachers feel motivated, supported, and held to high standards.

“THE BAR IS THE BAR”—AND EVERYONE CAN REACH IT When asked to identify the core mindset that drove ETAA’s success, Pondant is clear: “Focus. Intentionality. Consistency. Excellence for all—because the bar is the bar.”



WHAT’S NEXT?

To sustain and build on the STAAR momentum, Pondant is focused on:

Growing principals as instructional leaders

Continuing to close achievement gaps

Strengthening Tier 1 instruction

What Is Tier 1 Instruction—and Why Does It Matter?

Think of Tier 1 instruction as the foundation of a strong educational experience. It’s the starting point for all students, and it’s designed to meet the needs of every learner in the classroom—every single day. As the anchor of a Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), Tier 1 is where high-quality, research-backed teaching happens. Teachers use evidence-based curricula, proven strategies, and well-designed materials to ensure students are not just keeping up but thriving.

Typically aligned with state standards, Tier 1 instruction aims to deliver consistent, effective learning opportunities—no matter a student’s background, strengths, or challenges. That is not all.

Tier 1 is more than just what’s taught—it’s how it’s taught. Great Tier 1 classrooms

focus on:

Academic growth

Social-emotional development

Positive behavior and engagement

Teachers use tools like explicit instruction, differentiation, and classroom management strategies to create a supportive environment where students can succeed.

And Tier 1 doesn’t stop there. It’s also data-driven. Teachers continually monitor progress to ensure students are on track and to quickly spot anyone who might need extra help. In short, Tier 1 instruction is the everyday instruction all students receive, built on strong curriculum, sound teaching practices, and a commitment to helping everyone succeed from the start.

Pondant is also preparing for Texas’ new testing system by scaling the most effective

STAAR-era practices, especially those tied to student growth.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Melanie Pondant is more than a Chief of Schools. She is a strategic architect of student success, a coach of campus leaders, and a champion for equity and high standards. Her impact is seen not only in rising scores, but in the empowered educators and engaged learners she leads.

ABOUT ETAA:

East Texas Advanced Academies (ETAA) is an SB 1882 Partnership of Longview ISD. Chief Pondant oversees: East Texas Montessori Prep Academy (ETMPA), Bramlette STEAM Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, J.L. Everhart IB Elementary School, Ware Montessori Academy, and Forest Park IB Magnet School.