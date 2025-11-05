Longview FFA student named national champion, honors brother’s legacy through service project

Longview, TX – Maggie Mayes, Longview High School alumna, made Longview FFA history as the chapter’s first-ever National Champion and fourth National Finalist, as well as the first student to be a two-time National Finalist.

A quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson taped to her bathroom mirror has guided Longview FFA and Longview High School alumni Maggie Mayes since the beginning of her journey: “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.”

Maggie Mays with awards

Mayes while at Longview ISD began her FFA Service Learning Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) in the fall of 2020 with a simple goal—build one Free Little Library. That single project quickly grew into a thriving nonprofit organization that has placed more than 22 Free Little Libraries throughout the Longview area and as far as College Station and Allen, Texas.

Motivated by the memory of her brother, Carter, who passed away in 2010, Mayes sought to honor him by spreading literacy and agricultural awareness. Through donations and fundraising efforts, she purchases agriculturally accurate children’s books and hosts community book drives to stock the libraries with books of all genres, keeping a strong focus on titles that highlight the agriculture industry.

Maggie with interview

To date, Mayes’ project has placed more than 3,000 books into the hands of local children and families. “This is my sixth year growing this project, and to be recognized on the national FFA stage was an experience I’ll never forget,” Mayes said. “It’s one thing for my friends and family to be proud of me, but to see that others respect the impact of my project means Carter’s legacy and love for reading will continue.”

Mayes’ mother, Paige Mayes, said her daughter’s drive to serve others has been clear since childhood. “Maggie will make an impact on this world,” Paige said. “She doesn’t wait for extraordinary

opportunities; instead, she seeks common places and makes them great. I’m thankful that FFA gave her the tools to use her gifts in such exceptional ways.”

Maggie with mom

Longview ISD agricultural science teacher Cyler Frost said Mayes’ dedication and leadership set her apart early on.

“Words cannot express how proud I am of her,” Frost said. “When I first met Maggie, she was a leader with a servant’s heart who always put others first. She wasn’t afraid to work hard or compete, presenting her project to local leaders, including the City Council, and even earning an Ag in the Classroom grant from Texas Farm Bureau to advance her SAE. Maggie made Longview FFA history, but her impact will continue as she pursues her college and career goals.”

Mayes’ success story exemplifies the FFA mission of developing students’ potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education — and stands as a testament to the lasting power of purpose and compassion.

For more information, contact media@lisd.org.