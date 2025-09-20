Longview High School named to Mahomes 15 with adidas; Gladiator uniforms, player store unveiled

“We are deeply honored that a premier brand like adidas, and one of the most successful athletes in Patrick Mahomes, hand-picked our program,” Coach John King, Longview Independent School District Athletic Director and Head Football Coach

Patrick Mahomes and adidas today announced the Mahomes 15, an elite group of 15 high school football programs nationwide chosen to wear the Super Bowl MVP’s new Gladiator logo. Longview High School is one of only two Texas schools selected for the honor, alongside Southlake Carroll and Mahomes’ alma mater, Whitehouse.



The announcement places Longview among powerhouse programs in California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri and Oklahoma, elevating the Lobos into a national spotlight.

As part of this new partnership, adidas also introduced new football uniforms for the Lobos, marked by the Mahomes Gladiator logo across the chest. The Mahomes 15 is “the next generation of Gladiators.”



“We are deeply honored that a premier brand like adidas, and one of the most successful athletes in Patrick Mahomes, hand-picked our program,” said Longview ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach John King. “The best want to work with the best, and this partnership further showcases that

Longview Lobo football is respected and recognized as one of the best in the nation. Our players, students, alumni, and community deserve this moment.”



Along with the announcement, adidas launched the Longview Mahomes Brand Store, giving fans access to a wide collection of Lobo gear — including jerseys, hoodies, polos, fleece, hats, and more. The store also features custom player shops, where fans can purchase apparel with their favorite Lobos’ names and numbers.



Longview store: longview.athsolutions.shop | Mahomes 15 store: mahomesbrand.athsolutions.shop



The Mahomes 15 initiative, first revealed earlier this year by Mahomes during his induction into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, highlights the grassroots programs that shaped his path. Adidas and Mahomes said the Gladiator logo represents toughness, pride, and the mentality of going “all in” every time a team takes the field.



“Today’s launch is about more than uniforms — it’s about legacy, pride and excellence,” said King. “For our players, it’s something to wear with pride. For our fans, it’s a chance to represent the Lobos in a whole new way.”

Courtesy photos by Longview Independent School District