Longview High School’s Big Green Marching Machine earns silver at UIL State Military Marching Championship

Longview, TX – The Longview High School band, known as the Big Green Marching Machine, earned second place at the University Interscholastic League State Military Marching Band Championship at McLane Stadium in Waco.

UIL Trophy

The silver medal marks the band’s fourth consecutive trip to the state finals. The Big Green Marching Machine previously placed fourth in 2021, earned bronze in 2023, and now holds back-to-back silver finishes in 2024 and 2025.

Band member playing Band member playing

“When it comes to hard work, I would put the Big Green Marching Machine up against any band in any

classification,” said Rhonda Daniel, Longview High School band director. “They are deliberate and intentional with their actions, even when it’s 100 degrees outside. They show up every day ready to work and improve. I’m proud of them, our staff, and our Lobo Band parents. We have a great organization — and they aren’t done yet.”

Rhonda with band

Longview advanced to the final round after placing among the top five bands in the preliminary

competition. Final rankings were determined by the combined results of five judges.

The Big Green Marching Machine qualified for the state competition after earning its 76th consecutive

Division I (superior) rating at the Region 21 Military Marching Contest, hosted at Longview’s Lobo Stadium on October 18. The contest featured 44 high school bands from across the region.

Band marching Band marching

“Our band is amazing, and we are proud of their level of excellence displayed in every area,” said

Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard. “They are truly examples of what it means to be a

Longview ISD ACE — achieving excellence both in the classroom and on the field.”

Longview High School Band

The UIL State Military Marching Contest began as a pilot program in 2020, in collaboration with the

National Association of Military Marching Bands. In 2025, it became a fully sanctioned UIL event, with

annual contests held for all classifications in both military and open divisions.

Band marching wide

For more information, contact media@lisd.org.

Courtesy photos by Longview Independent School District