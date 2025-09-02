Longview Independent School District:East Texas Advanced Academies Champion for Children and Literacy

Dr. Jacqueline Burnett’s mission to empower parents and students

With 36 years of experience in education, Dr. Jacqueline Burnett’s professional journey reflects a life dedicated to inspiring change, nurturing growth, and championing literacy from the classroom to the community.



She previously served as the Director of Early Childhood and Montessori at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy. And now, Dr. Burnett is leading a new initiative—the Parent-Powered Literacy Project—focused on strengthening early language and literacy development by equipping parents with tools to foster learning at home.

Dr. Jacqueline Burnett



Educational Foundation



Dr. Burnett holds a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She also earned a mid-management administrator certification, Master of Science in education, and a Bachelor of Arts in public administration—all from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.



Inspired by Family, Fueled by Purpose



Dr. Burnett attributes her passion for education to her parents, George and the late Jackie Burnett. After her father’s military retirement, he moved to Longview, Texas and began teaching ROTC at Longview High School, while her mother worked closely with at-risk youth.



“My mom always told me, ‘Make sure you get a teaching degree,’” Burnett recalls. “And I did. “Later, during a conversation about my feelings that we needed to do something different for our students, my Mom quoted Gandhi: ‘Be the change you want to see in the world.’ Then she asked me, ‘Will you be that change?’ “That was the moment I knew I had to take the next step,” Dr. Burnett said. “So, I got my mid-management certificate.”



A Career of Impact



From Pre-K classrooms to district-level leadership, Dr. Burnett has served numerous roles over the past three decades:

 Director of Early Childhood & Montessori, East Texas Montessori Prep

Academy (2010–2025)

 Principal, G.K. Foster Montessori Magnet School, Longview ISD (2001–2010)

 Adjunct Professor, Kilgore College (2010–2012)

 Supervisor, Alternative Programs/JDC/AEP (1998–2001)

 Assistant Principal, 9th Grade Center (1997–1998)

 Coordinator/Teacher, Longview Bridge Academy (1992–1997)

 History Teacher, Longview High School (1988–1992)

Throughout her leadership journey, Dr. Burnett has championed curriculum

development, staff training, community partnerships, and holistic approaches to student

success. She’s known for her ability to build teams, inspire educators, and create

environments where every child—and every educator—can thrive.



Introducing the Parent-Powered Literacy Project



Dr. Burnett’s latest passion project, the Parent-Powered Literacy Project (PPL), is a family literacy initiative. This project is a partnership with the K-16 Literacy Center at The University of Texas at Tyler and Longview ISD. It is designed to empower parents as their child’s first teacher. Offered at no cost, the program provides:



 Parent education sessions (in-person or virtual)

 Monthly children’s books

 A startup literacy toolkit for home use

 Ongoing support and access to early learning resources

The project aims to improve school readiness and build stronger parent-child learning relationships. “The goal is simple but powerful,” Burnett says. “Equip parents with the tools they need to support literacy from the very beginning.”



Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Dr. Burnett envisions expanding the program with both morning and evening sessions to accommodate families’ schedules. Her broader mission – To increase the number of kindergarten-ready students and ensure every parent has a full “toolbox” of strategies and resources. “Every parent is different,” she emphasizes. “And we must respect their individual learning and parenting styles to help their children succeed.”



Leadership That Adapts

Describing her leadership style as “Flexible Leadership,” Dr. Burnett adapts to each situation with a blend of approaches:

 Transformational – Inspiring change and vision

 Instructional – Elevating teaching and learning

 Democratic – Collaborating with all stakeholders

 Servant Leadership – Prioritizing the needs of others, empowering their success and growth Her guiding principles include: consistency, supporting organizational goals and values, making future focused decisions, have positive open communication, and accountability.

Priorities in Her New Role



In her first year leading this initiative, Dr. Burnett’s top priorities include:

 Launching a Parent Resource Website

 Successfully implementing the Parent-Powered Literacy Project

 Contributing to the design of a new Early Childhood Center

 Serving as a bridge between parents and campuses

Engaging the Community



Rather than viewing outreach as a challenge, Dr. Burnett sees it as an opportunity. She actively connects with parents through local campuses and events like Playing for Keeps and the School Supply Train, ensuring families are aware of the support available.



Community connections and building trust



To maintain open lines of communication, she’s working with the district’s communications team and parent involvement committee. And to accommodate busy schedules, the PPL sessions are available in both virtual and in-person formats.



A Legacy of Care

When asked to reflect on her purpose, Dr. Burnett emphatically said, “My Lord and Savior order my steps,” and points to a quote by educator Rita Pierson: “Every child deserves a champion—an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection, and insists they become the best they can possibly be.”



Dr. Burnett humbly hopes that a student, parent, and colleague she encounters sees her as that kind of model.