Longview ISD distributes more than $3.17 million in incentive pay to teachers and staff

Longview, TX – As the Christmas break begins, Longview Independent School District delivered an early gift to its classrooms Friday, Dec. 19, distributing more than $3.17 million in performance-based incentive pay to teachers and staff.

The payments, issued on Friday, December 19, through the district’s Longview ISD Incentive For Teachers (or “LIFT”) program, recognize measurable performance, campus achievement, and specialized credentials earned during the 2024-25 school year.

“This is not a bonus for showing up,” said Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard. “These dollars reflect results. They reflect growth. And they reflect the expectation that excellence in Longview ISD will be recognized in a meaningful way. We are thankful for the visionary leadership of our board members. Their continued focus on student outcomes has paved the way for our teachers to be awarded for their hard work in advancing our students academically.”

In total, $3,177,509.61 was distributed across four LIFT award models, benefiting hundreds of educators and staff members throughout the District.

The most significant portion of funding, $2,583,891.27, was awarded through the Campus Academic Distinction Designation model. That model compensates staff assigned to campuses that earn academic distinction designations from the Texas Education Agency, based on student performance relative to comparable schools statewide.

“When campuses outperform their peers across Texas, that success belongs to every adult who made it possible,” said Dr. Sheppard. “This model rewards collective effort and shared accountability.”

Districtwide, campuses earned a combined 52 academic distinctions, with multiple schools earning six or more designations.

An additional $549,890.01 was awarded to 95 teachers through the LIFT Pay-for-Performance Teacher model, which recognizes student academic growth in core subjects using value-added measures rather than raw test scores.

“Growth matters,” said Dr. Sheppard. “We are rewarding teachers whose students are making real academic gains, especially in challenging instructional environments.”

The District also distributed $28,824.30 to nine educators through the Career and Technical Education certification model, which rewards teachers whose students earned industry-based certifications approved by the Texas Education Agency.

“Career readiness is not optional,” said Dr. Sheppard. “When our students graduate with recognized certifications in hand, that is a direct reflection of the expertise and commitment of our CTE teachers.”

Another $14,904.03 was awarded to five teachers working with high-stakes STAAR End-of-Course re-test students, recognizing successful instruction in some of the District’s most demanding academic settings.

“These teachers are working with students who cannot afford to fall short,” said Dr. Sheppard. “Their success has life-changing consequences, and it deserves recognition.”

The LIFT program is funded entirely through local dollars approved by the Board of Trustees. It is designed to support Longview ISD’s broader strategy of recruiting, retaining, and rewarding high-performing educators.

“This is a statement about who we are as a school district,” added Dr. Sheppard. “We invest in people who deliver results for students, and we do it transparently, strategically, and at scale.”

For more information, contact media@lisd.org.

Courtesy photos Longview Independent School District