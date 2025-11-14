Longview ISD doesn’t wait for the future—It builds it

By Joycelyne Fadojutimi/ETR

“Our students deserve facilities that match their potential.” Shameika Allen, Longview High School Principal

Longview Independent School District officially broke ground Thursday on three major

facilities funded by the district’s 2024 bond program:

A Multipurpose Indoor Facility

A Career & Technical Education Center

A Natatorium

All three projects will be located on the Longview High School campus.

More than 100 community members, students, staff, and local dignitaries attended the ceremonies, which began at the site of the future Multipurpose Indoor Facility. Longview High School Principal Shameika Allen opened the event with welcoming remarks after which Thomas Norris; vice chair of the district’s Bond Advisory Committee, gave the invocation.

J.L. Everhart Magnet Elementary School and the Longview High School performances highlighted the celebration. Moreover, guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres that the high school’s culinary arts students prepared, showcasing one of the district’s hands-on learning programs.

Using gold shovels and symbolic green sand representing the district’s colors, Longview ISD leaders and city officials, including the mayor of Longview, officially broke ground before moving to the second and third sites.

At the future Career & Technical Education Center, district officials emphasized how the facility will expand opportunities for students pursuing career and technical pathways. The center will include specialized classrooms, updated labs, and a diesel mechanics bay to support programs in areas such as health sciences, engineering, law enforcement, cosmetology, technology, and other skilled trades.

The final ceremony took place at the site of the new Natatorium, which will give Longview students access to competition-standard swimming facilities for the first time. The center will feature a full-size pool, spectator seating, and modern locker rooms to support physical education, competitive swimming, and community use.

Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard said the groundbreaking represents a significant milestone for both the district and the community that supported the 2024 bond program.

“This is a day our community can be proud of,” Sheppard said. “The bond our voters approved is transforming our schools and ensuring students have access to programs and facilities that prepare them for the future—right here in Longview.”

Principal Shameika Allen said the projects will help the district meet the growing needs of students across a wide range of programs.

“Our students deserve facilities that match their potential,” Allen said. “This groundbreaking symbolizes growth in opportunity. These new spaces will allow our programs to expand, innovate, and serve even more students effectively.”

Paul Miller, representing PROCEDEO, the district's project management partner, thanked the community for its continued support.

“We’re honored to help bring Longview ISD’s vision to life,” Miller said. “Today’s groundbreaking marks the start of something truly transformative—an investment that supports education, community, and the Longview legacy.”

Together, the three projects represent a major investment in Longview ISD students and facilities:

Multipurpose Indoor Facility: A 120-yard indoor turf field with training areas, batting cages, golf simulators, and multipurpose instructional spaces.

A 120-yard indoor turf field with training areas, batting cages, golf simulators, and multipurpose instructional spaces. Career & Technical Education Center: A state-of-the-art facility featuring hands-on learning environments for programs including health sciences, engineering, cosmetology, law enforcement, diesel mechanics, robotics, and other high-demand fields.

A state-of-the-art facility featuring hands-on learning environments for programs including health sciences, engineering, cosmetology, law enforcement, diesel mechanics, robotics, and other high-demand fields. Natatorium: A competition-ready aquatic center with a full-size pool, spectator seating, modern locker rooms, and advanced lighting and sound systems.

All three projects are funded through the 2024 bond program approved by Longview ISD voters. Construction is expected to begin soon.

Courtesy photos by Longview Independent School District