Longview ISD earns 52 state distinctions, campus gains

Longview ISD earns a high B rating

Longview, TX – The Texas Education Agency released its 2025 accountability ratings today, with

Longview ISD earning a high B rating and an overall score of 88, maintaining strong performance while

posting notable gains districtwide.



Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard credited the results to focused instruction, targeted student

support, and the dedication of the District’s staff.



“We set clear goals for growth and achievement, and these results show our teachers and students are meeting that challenge,” she said. “Our mission is to move every student forward, no matter where they start, and I am proud of the measurable progress we see this year.”



Longview ISD’s campuses collectively earned 52 state distinctions, up from 40 last year, a 30 percent

increase. These recognitions, awarded for exceptional achievement in specific academic areas, place

Longview ISD among the most decorated districts in the entire region.



Several campuses recorded standout performances. Foster Middle School and Judson STEAM

Academy led the pack with seven distinctions, while Hudson PEP Elementary achieved an “A” rating

with a score of 98, earning six distinctions. J.L. Everhart Magnet Elementary matched that

six-distinction mark, coupled with an overall score of 90.



Dr. Sheppard said the gains were no accident.



“We monitor our data constantly. When we see a need, we respond quickly with targeted interventions

and professional development for our teachers,” she explained. “That’s how you go from good to great,

by being intentional, by refusing to stand still.”



Improvement across the board



Most campuses improved over last year, with significant gains in reading and math proficiency across

both elementary and secondary schools.



While Bramlette Elementary and LEAD Academy High School saw slight declines, both remain in the B

range with the leadership and instructional capacity to rebound quickly.



Dr. Sheppard noted that the accountability system recognizes more than raw scores.



“The state’s model measures academic growth, closing achievement gaps, and postsecondary readiness,” she said. “That means a school can be recognized for helping students who were struggling make real gains. It’s about improvement, not just achievement, and that’s the foundation of equity in education.”



Full campus-level ratings and distinctions will be presented at the September 8 Board of Trustees

meeting, and published on the District website.



For more information about how the Texas Education Agency measures performance, visit tea.texas.gov.

Courtesy photos by Longview Independent School District