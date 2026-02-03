Longview ISD hosts immersive “Choose Your Adventure” enrollment event,drawing hundreds of families to explore school choice options

ETR Staff Report

“We are such a well-kept secret…I wanted the entire community to see what we offer from kindergarten through 12th grade.” Dr. Marla Sheppard, Superintendent, Longview Independent School District

Longview, TX – Longview ISD welcomed more than 300 attendees to its first-ever Choose Your Adventure enrollment event at Hudson PEP Elementary, offering an immersive, family-centered experience that showcased the district’s campuses, programs, and approach to school choice.

The event coincided with National School Choice Week, a time when families across the country are considering educational options for their children. While not created specifically for the week, district leaders say the timing highlighted Longview ISD’s long-standing commitment to access, flexibility, and clarity in enrollment.

Longview ISD is the only school district in Texas to offer 100% School of Choice, allowing families to select the school that best fits their child, whether they live inside or outside district boundaries. The district also offers $0 transfer fees, removing financial barriers that often limit choice for families. The event was hosted at Hudson PEP Elementary, a National Blue Ribbon School and a Top 5-rated elementary school in Texas, underscoring the level of academic excellence available to families through Longview ISD’s choice model.

An Experience Designed for Families

“We are such a well-kept secret,” said Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard. “I wanted the entire community to see what we offer from kindergarten through 12th grade. We have amazing schools and incredible opportunities for children, and today was about making that visible in a way families could truly experience.”

From the moment families arrived, the atmosphere was welcoming and celebratory. Guests entered on a red carpet, greeted by staff as Harry Potter-themed music played at the entrance, and received free popcorn as they stepped inside. Hallways quickly filled with families exploring beautifully decorated themed areas representing early childhood, elementary, middle school, high school, career pathways, and specialty programs.

“What made today special was that parents were able to get in front of a principal and have a real conversation about their child,” said Liz Ross, Longview ISD’s Director of Community Relations who led the organization of the event. “Education is a partnership between families and campuses, and today we saw the very beginning of those relationships forming.”

Parents moved through themed portal entrances into immersive hallways grouped by grade level and program, speaking directly with principals, campus teams, and district leaders in pressure-free conversations about what would best fit their child.

Kids at the Center of the Experience

Children were fully engaged throughout the afternoon with activities designed just for them, including:

A petting zoo by Wild World, featuring ferrets, a dog, a tortoise, and a crowd-favorite baby kangaroo

Three bounce houses and music in the gym, hosted by Mentoring Alliance

A Gaming Zone featuring Longview ISD’s eSports students and the Gaming Science and Digital Arts program

“My kids loved that this event was made for them,” said one parent attendee. “They had fun, and I got to really see all the options for their future.”

Enrollment Made Clear and Accessible

Near the entrance, the cafeteria was transformed into a hands-on enrollment station where families received guided support completing the Choose LISD enrollment application. Many parents shared that being able to explore options, ask questions, and enroll in one visit made the process far less overwhelming.

“It’s free to transfer and the school I chose actually fit my child,” said one parent. “That’s what school choice should be.”

During the event, the enrollment team reminded families that Choose LISD Round 1 closes February 13, and applying during Round 1 provides first priority for available seats.

A Model of Choice in Practice

With packed hallways, smiling families, and nonstop activity, Choose Your Adventure demonstrated what

school choice can look like when it is built around service, relationships, and transparency.

“The turnout has been incredible,” Dr. Sheppard added. “We’re working hard to make Longview ISD a world-class, competitive district where children from everywhere can thrive and grow into great Lobos.”

District leaders say the event reinforced a key message: Longview ISD is one of East Texas’ best-kept secrets and a national outlier in how it makes school choice accessible to all families.

More information about enrollment options and upcoming deadlines is available at longviewisd.com/enroll. For more information, contact media@lisd.org.

Courtesy photos by Longview Independent School District