Longview ISD kicks off school year with super- animated convocation

ETR Staff Report

Longview ISD launched the 2025–2026 school year with a team-oriented Back-to-School staff convocation that featured lively performances, prizes, community partnerships, and campus pride. More than 1,200 educators and staff members attended.



Moreover, this year’s convocation included routines from the award-winning Lobo band,

aka the Big Green Marching Machine with Lobo Cheer, Viewettes, and Majorettes in

addition to campus spirit competitions.



In addition, LISD Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard introduced this school year’s

district-wide theme challenging staff to embr-ACE the new school year with purpose

and unity.



Furthermore, the convocation included a pre-party that served free lemonade,

breakfast, shopping, and photo booth; vendor fair with approximately seventy vendors –

for profit and nonprofits.



But wait, that is not all.



Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) designated teachers were recognized and new staff

members were introduced.

Courtesy photos by Longview Independent School District