Longview ISD submits final drawings for new CTE Facility

Longview Independent School District is moving full speed ahead on expanding opportunities for students

Longview, TX – Longview ISD is moving full speed ahead on expanding opportunities for students through its Career & Technical Education (CTE) program. The district has officially submitted 100% construction drawings for its new CTE facility to the City of Longview Permitting Center, with construction tentatively scheduled to begin in early November.



The new facility will be built adjacent to the existing CTE building at Longview High School and will feature cosmetology labs and classrooms, a nursing lab, a diesel mechanics bay, law classrooms, and engineering labs. At the heart of the design is a central atrium and courtyard, providing a hub for collaboration and innovation.

CTE Courtyard



The project, which has been years in the making, reflects Longview ISD’s commitment to preparing students for the future. The CTE initiative was originally approved by voters in 2019, with students and staff celebrating their first CTE showcase in 2023.

CTE Entrance



Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard emphasized how the program continues to evolve:



“Our Career & Technical Education program is growing stronger every year. This new facility gives students hands-on access to high-demand career fields and ensures they leave Longview ISD ready for college, career, or wherever their path takes them. With the addition of new teachers in agriculture and culinary arts, our programs will only continue to thrive.”



Plans typically take 45–60 days to move through the permitting process before construction can officially begin. The addition of new teaching staff in agriculture and culinary arts will further enhance student opportunities across multiple career pathways.

CTE Sideview



This expansion highlights Longview ISD’s dedication to fostering innovation, career readiness, and community pride. Groundbreaking and construction scheduled for November 2025.

CTE Entrance

Courtesy photos by Longview Independent School District