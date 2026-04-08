Longview ISD to name new CTE facility in honor of former principal

ETR Staff Report

“Mr. Brewer received the most support clearly, repeatedly, and across every major stakeholder group we measured.” Matthew Prosser, chief of strategic initiatives, Longview Independent School District

James Brewer

Longview, TX – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a naming recommendation for the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) expansion at Longview High School, following a community-driven selection process. Final determination on the facility’s exact formal name will continue at a later date.

District leaders said the recommendation to honor the late James Paul Brewer emerged with strong and consistent support across all stakeholder groups.

“This was not a split decision dressed up as consensus,” said Matthew Prosser, chief of strategic

initiatives. “Mr. Brewer received the most support clearly, repeatedly, and across every major stakeholder group we measured.”

Survey results showed Brewer led all categories, including alumni, staff, parents, and community members. He received support from 85 of 112 alumni respondents (76%), 44 of 61 staff members (72%),

37 of 55 parents and guardians (67%), and 27 of 41 community members (66%). The naming committee

later voted unanimously, 6-0, to recommend Brewer to the board.

Prosser said the feedback also reflected a broader preference among respondents.

“People understood this as a legacy decision,” he said. “They wanted the building to say something

about who we are, not just what happens inside it.”

Brewer served Texas education for 40 years, including nearly 30 years as an administrator. He was

preparing to begin his 17th year at Longview High School at the time of his passing in July 2023. During

his career, he was recognized as Superintendent of the Year, Principal of the Year and Coach of the Year.

“But more than this, he was a good friend,” Prosser said. “Mr. Brewer was a friend and mentor to

students and staff alike.”

Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard said Brewer’s legacy continues to resonate across the district.

“James Brewer was the kind of leader whose name still carries weight because he earned that weight

over time,” Sheppard said. “He led one of the most visible campuses in East Texas with steadiness and

fairness and left a lasting impact on generations of students and staff.”

The board will continue discussions before finalizing the official name of the new CTE facility.

“While the decision to honor Mr. Brewer has been made, the exact wording and formal name of the

facility is still being finalized,” said Prosser, adding that more details will be released “ahead of the public

dedication of the facility, as construction work nears completion.”

For more information, contact media@lisd.org.

Courtesy photos Longview Independent School District