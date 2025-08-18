Longview Regional Medical Center names Patrick Swindle as Chief Executive Officer

LRMC announces new Chief Executive Officer

LONGVIEW, Texas (August 18, 2025) Longview Regional Medical Center (LRMC) today announced Patrick Swindle as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 30, 2025.

An accomplished healthcare executive and native East Texan, Swindle has a wealth of leadership experience and a commitment to operational excellence. He currently serves as CEO of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, an acute care hospital in Harker Heights, Texas. Under his leadership, the hospital has consistently delivered high-quality, patient-centered care, with a CMS 4-star rating and straight Leapfrog As since 2020. He leads hospital operations and strategic growth across multiple accredited care centers, including a large physician group of 19 clinics, and five urgent care centers.

“It’s an honor to return home to East Texas and serve the communities that helped shape who I am.” Patrick Swindle, Chief Executive Officer of Longview Regional Medical Center

“Patrick brings strategic leadership and operational know-how, and community focus,” said Michael Morris, Board Chair of LRMC. “We are confident he will build on our strong foundation and help guide Longview Regional into a future defined by high-quality care and deeper community connections.”

Prior to his current role, Swindle served as CEO of UT Health Pittsburg and UT Health Quitman. He holds a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Houston–Clear Lake and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University.

Swindle shared his excitement about the move stating, “It’s an honor to return home to East Texas and serve the communities that helped shape who I am. I’m deeply committed to supporting the healthcare needs of our region and look forward to working alongside the incredible physicians, nurses, and staff at Longview Regional Medical Center to continue providing quality care.”

The hospital also extended its sincere appreciation to Brett Maxfield, who has served as Interim CEO, and to the other administrative leaders at the hospital. Together, they have maintained momentum and supported the physicians and other caregivers in sustaining the delivery of quality care.

Photo courtesy by Longview Regional Medical Center