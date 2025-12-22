Longview Regional Medical Center Receives ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI

LRMC provides necessary care, resources to patients with heart attack symptoms

“We are incredibly proud to earn this level of accreditation, as it reflects the exceptional cardiac care our team provides around the clock.” Dr. Rajeev Singh, Interventional Cardiologist and Chest Pain Center Medical Director at Longview Regional Medical Center

LONGVIEW, TX (December 22, 2025) — The American College of Cardiology has recognized Longview Regional Medical Center for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. Longview Regional Medical Center was awarded Chest Pain Accreditation with Primary PCI based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

“We are proud to provide the highest level of comprehensive, life-saving cardiac care right here in our community,” said Patrick Swindle, Chief Executive Officer of Longview Regional Medical Center. “Our physicians, nurses, and team members dedicate themselves each day to upholding the highest standards of heart care, ensuring exceptional outcomes for the patients and families we are honored to serve in East Texas.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck, or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness, and fainting.

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms. They have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment, all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations, and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.

“Longview Regional Medical Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing East Texas with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Longview Regional Medical Center with Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI.”

Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care; developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.

“We are incredibly proud to earn this level of accreditation, as it reflects the exceptional cardiac care our team provides around the clock,” said Dr. Rajeev Singh, Interventional Cardiologist and Chest Pain Center Medical Director at Longview Regional Medical Center. “When patients come to us with heart attack symptoms — day or night — they can feel confident knowing we are prepared to deliver the urgent, life-saving care they need. And if you’re experiencing chest pain or signs of a heart attack, don’t wait. Call 911 so trained specialists can begin treatment as quickly as possible.”

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like Longview Regional Medical Center access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including emergency treatment of heart attacks.

To learn more about cardiac services, procedures, and specialists, visit www.longviewregional.com or call (903) 758-1818