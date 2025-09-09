Longview vs. South Oak Cliff named THSCA Game of the Week — stream it free on Victory +

Longview, TX – Longview High School’s varsity football matchup against South Oak Cliff High School has been selected as the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Game of the Week and will be streamed live for free on the Victory+ app.



Fans can watch the Lobos take on South Oak Cliff on Friday, September 12, at 7:30 p.m. from Kincade Stadium in Dallas. The game will be available to stream globally at no cost, giving fans two ways to enjoy the action — in person or online.



“We’re honored to have Longview featured as the THSCA Game of the Week,” said Johnny Hamilton, Longview ISD Assistant Athletic Director. “Being selected highlights the hard work of our players and coaches. Even though we’re traveling to the DFW metroplex, our fans now have two great ways to support the Lobos — join us on the road or stream the game live from anywhere.”



The game is part of the THSCA-Victory+ partnership, which brings Texas high school football to fans across the state and worldwide. Each Game of the Week includes professional commentary, pre- and post-game coverage, and exclusive interviews with coaches and players.



Game Details

● Matchup: Longview vs. South Oak Cliff

● Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

● Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

● Location: Kincade Stadium — 9191 South Polk Street, Dallas, TX 75232

● Tickets: Purchase via GoFan

● Watch Free: Download the Victory+ app on your smart TV, mobile device, or tablet

Courtesy photos by Longview Independent School District