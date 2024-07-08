LRMC surgeons achieve milestone in robotic-assisted joint replacement

Our goal has always been to offer our patients the best possible outcomes with the least amount of pain and downtime. Dr. Jordan Stanley – Longview Orthopedics Regional Clinics Surgeon

LRMC surgeons Dr. Jordan Stanley and Dr. Martin Hilton achieve milestone in robotic-assisted joint replacement.

Longview Regional Medical Center is proud to announce that Longview Orthopedics Regional Clinics Surgeons, Dr. Jordan Stanley and Dr. Martin Hilton, have achieved a significant milestone in their medical careers. Each surgeon has successfully performed over 500 minimally invasive robotic-assisted joint replacement surgeries.

Dr. Jordan Stanley and Dr. Martin Hilton have each been at the forefront of adopting advanced medical technologies to enhance patient outcomes. Their expertise in robotic-assisted surgery allows for greater precision, reduced recovery times, and improved overall patient satisfaction. The use of minimally invasive techniques further underscores their commitment to providing the highest level of care with the least amount of disruption to patients’ lives.

“Our goal has always been to offer our patients the best possible outcomes with the least amount of pain and downtime,” said Dr. Stanley. “Reaching this milestone is a testament to our dedication to continuous improvement and patient-centered care.”

Dr. Hilton added, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to utilize minimally invasive technology to improve the quality of life for our patients. The success of these procedures is a direct result of the comprehensive team effort at Longview Regional Medical Center, from pre-operative planning to post-operative care.”

Robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery uses advanced robotic systems to assist surgeons in performing precise and accurate joint replacements. This technology allows for customized surgical plans tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy, leading to more consistent outcomes and faster recoveries.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Stanley and Dr. Hilton for their pioneering work in robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery,” said Steve Gordon, CEO of Longview Regional Medical Center. “Their achievements reflect the hospital’s mission to provide exceptional care through innovation and dedication. We look forward to supporting their continued success and seeing the positive impact on our community.”

Patients interested in learning more about robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery at Longview Regional Medical Center can visit www.longviewregional.com.