Medical Staff Day

ETR Staff Report

Longview Regional Medical Center donates $6,500 to Refuge International in honor of its medical staff

L-R: Dr. Elizabeth Tidwell, Dr. Jordan Stanley, Dr. Chris Yancey, and Carroll Greenwaldt. Courtesy photo.

In celebration of National Doctors’ Day, Longview Regional Medical Center (LRMC), found a unique way to celebrate the providers who serve at the hospital. In lieu of gifts, Longview Regional Medical Center’s medical staff elected to instead make a donation to a local charity.

“This donation is a testament to the dedication, compassion, and hard work of our medical staff who are committed not only to caring for their patients but also to nurturing our community. This contribution represents our medical staff’s collective belief in giving back, supporting those in need, and fostering a healthier, stronger community,” said Steve Gordon, LRMC Chief Executive Officer.

Earlier this month, members of Longview Regional’s medical staff elected to assist Refuge International, a compassionate non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to the goal of improving the lives of families and individuals through the collaborative development of sustainable programs in areas where health care, adequate nutrition, clean water, and education are lacking or non-existent.

LRMC recently celebrated National Doctors’ Day, with a formal check presentation. Longview Regional Medical Center’s Chief of Staff, Elizabeth Tidwell, MD, an OBGYN with Diagnostic Clinic of Longview and members of Longview Regional Medical Center’s medical staff presented a check for $6,500 to Refuge International to Board President, Caroll Greenwaldt.

“As medical staff, we are proud to support Refuge International’s mission and look forward to the positive impact they will bring to the lives of many,” said Tidwell.