Mayor James Wansley Takes Office as Vice President of Texas Association of Regional Councils Board

Story by Paula Jimenez

Courtesy photos by the East Texas Council of Governments

In a significant step for regional leadership, Whitehouse Mayor and ETCOG Board Chairman, James Wansley, recently took the Oath of Office as vice president of the Texas Association of Regional Councils (TARC) Board. This statewide association comprises regional councils dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through collaborative strategies and innovative partnerships. Wansley, who represents the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) on the board, was officially elected during TARC’s annual Board of Directors meeting in Austin last month, serving in this new capacity for the 2025-2026 term.

“It is my honor to represent ETCOG on the Texas Association of Regional Councils (TARC) board,” said Wansley. “Each of TARC’s 24-member Councils of Governments operates independently. During our TARC sessions, we come together to explore what’s new, what works, and what needs to be improved. As vice president of the TARC board, I look forward to learning more about successful processes and programs from other Councils of Governments and how they might help ETCOG fill service and funding gaps in our region.”

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley

Wansley has been actively involved in public service since taking office as Mayor of Whitehouse in 2020. His contributions to the ETCOG Board of Directors and Executive Committee began in 2022, and he will assume the role of Chairman of both on October 1, 2025.

“Mayor Wansley is always willing to serve wherever he can, and wherever he serves, he makes a difference!” said ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland. “In his new role as TARC Vice President, I am absolutely certain he will be an effective ambassador for identifying and implementing regional solutions to the challenges we face, both in East Texas and throughout the State!”

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley (right) swearing in to his new position

Joining Wansley on the TARC Executive Committee are City of Waco Mayor Jim Holmes as president, San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd as president-elect, City of Caldwell Mayor Pro-Tem Kavon Novak as immediate past president, and Eric Bridges, Executive Director of Texoma Council of Governments, who serves as the Executive Directors’ Council Chair.

Alongside its annual Board meeting, TARC is also committed to professional development, offering training sessions throughout the week for elected officials, executive directors, and program staff from councils of governments statewide.