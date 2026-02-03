Jeff Johnson

Metke named President Emeritus of TJC

Dr. L. Michael Metke has been named President Emeritus of Tyler Junior College (TJC) in honor of more than a decade of service and notable contributions to the institution.

The TJC Board of Trustees unanimously passed a resolution at its Jan. 29 meeting noting that Metke served as president of TJC from 2007 to 2018 and as chancellor of the institution until his retirement in 2019.

“During that time, he provided visionary leadership, steadfast commitment, and exemplary service to the mission, values, and advancement of the institution,” the resolution stated. “Throughout his tenure, Dr. Metke demonstrated an unwavering dedication to academic excellence, organizational integrity, and the success and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and the broader community.”

Board of Trustees members and TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia present the resolution naming Dr. L. Michael Metke as President Emeritus of TJC

Metke was touched by the board’s recognition of his service.

“It’s truly the honor of our lifetimes to be here at TJC; the memories are incredible,” Metke said, with his wife, Donna, standing at his side. “I’ve never worked with a group like this, and probably my biggest accomplishment is bringing Dr. Mejia to Tyler.”

Metke was referencing current TJC president and CEO, Dr. Juan E. Mejia, who joined the College in 2013 as Metke’s vice president for student affairs.

In turn, Mejia praised Metke’s leadership.

“During the Metke era, TJC’s enrollment grew to more than 12,000 students, infrastructure was improved and the Presidential Honors Program was strengthened,” Mejia noted. “Several new buildings were added, including the Robert M. Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center and the Energy Center at TJC West, as well as a major expansion of the TJC Earth and Space Science Center featuring Hudnall Planetarium.”

Other improvements made to the College during Metke’s tenure include a major renovation of campus utilities and the construction of the Crossroads Residential Hall. He was also responsible for bringing the TIAA/CREF supplemental retirement program to TJC. It allows faculty and staff to make employer-matched contributions to their retirement, in addition to the standard offerings of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

TJC recognized Metke as it prepares to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the institution, which was founded on Sept. 17, 1926.

Thanks to the guidance of strong leaders like Metke and Mejia, TJC has embodied the true sense of the term “community college” for the past century — providing students with a quality education, a vibrant student life and ample opportunities for community service.

Courtesy photo Tyler Junior College