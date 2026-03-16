NOT A QUICK FIX

By Guido Ministries

Hannah sat quietly in a coffee shop watching the steam rising from her untouched latte. She’d just lost mother and felt alone and hopeless. She looked at her friend, hoping for a word of comfort. Instead, her friend told her she just needed time. “I don’t need time,” she whispered, “I need love.” True love, not quick fixes, is what our souls crave, and God is its ultimate source.

We all yearn to be seen, valued, and loved. God’s love is not a temporary solution but a transformative gift that reshapes our identity. When we open our hearts to God’s love, we find the assurance that we are cherished, not because of what we do but because of who He is.

God’s love is sacrificial. This love reaches the broken and makes them whole, giving dignity to those who feel overlooked. Hannah needed more than time. She needed someone to say, “You are enough.” God’s love does that for each of us, and it can do the same for others, meeting them in their deepest places of need.

John calls us to let God’s love flow through us, transforming how we see ourselves and others. Let’s reach out to someone today who feels alone and offer them the gift of love through a kind word or a caring deed.

Prayer:

Lord Jesus, may Your love possess us so completely that others will see You in our eyes, feel Your presence in our lives and hear Your compassion in our voices. In Jesus Name, Amen.

Scripture For Today:

Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love. 1 John 4:7-11