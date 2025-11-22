Pathways to Professions Connects Students with Industry Experts

By Jennifer Hines

Tyler, TX – Tyler ISD’s annual Pathways to Professions event once again brought the business community and education together, providing students with an inside look at the real-world applications of their classroom learning. Held throughout November at Tyler High School, Tyler Legacy High School, and the Career and Technology Center, the event featured professionals representing a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, engineering, finance, construction, and public service.

This year, 234 Career & Technical Education (CTE) classes across the district participated, reaching nearly 4,825 students in grades 9–12. Each speaker was paired with classes related to their area of expertise, allowing students to hear directly from professionals working in their field of interest. For example, healthcare professionals visited Health Science classes, while architects, engineers, and business leaders engaged with students in corresponding programs of study.

At the Career and Technology Center, speakers from UT Tyler, Trane Technologies, Chick-fil-A, Fitzpatrick Architects, Rub-A-Dub Plumbing, City of Tyler, Southside Bank, UT Health East Texas, CHRISTUS, Eastman Chemical Company, and many others shared insights into their career journeys, workplace experiences, and the skills needed for success.

“Pathways to Professions helps connect industry to the classroom,” CTE Work-Based Learning Coordinator Jessica Brown said. “Students get to hear from industry professionals who are currently working in an area related to their CTE program of study. Professionals share what they do, how they got there, and any advice they have for students wanting to pursue their field. Students can see things they are currently working on and ask any questions they may have about their profession.”

Through this event, Tyler ISD continues to strengthen its partnerships with local businesses while equipping students with valuable knowledge, connections, and inspiration for their future careers.



For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.