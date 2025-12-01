Paxton cracks down on Shein

Launches investigation into fast-fashion retailer

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into global fast-fashion company Shein US Services LLC and its related entities over concerns about unethical labor practices and potentially unsafe products being sold to consumers.

Paxton said his office is looking into whether the company has violated Texas laws related to product safety, labor standards, and truthful marketing. He emphasized that Texans should be able to trust that the products they purchase are safe and ethically sourced.

“Safe, non-toxic material and products are another key ingredient to the Make America Healthy Again movement,” Paxton said. “Any company that cuts corners on labor standards or product safety, especially those operating in foreign nations like China, will be held accountable. Texans deserve to know that the companies they buy from are ethical, safe, transparent, and not exploiting workers or selling harmful products.”

Shein, an online retailer known for offering inexpensive clothing, accessories, and home goods, reported more than $30 billion in global revenue in 2023. Despite its popularity, the company has faced increasing scrutiny following reports alleging the use of forced labor, unsafe product materials, and misleading marketing practices.

The Attorney General’s investigation will look into the company’s supply chain and manufacturing operations, including whether toxic or hazardous materials are used in its products and whether consumers are being misled about product safety or ethical sourcing. The inquiry will also review the company’s data-collection and privacy practices, which affect millions of American shoppers.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has not announced a timeline for the investigation.

Courtesy photo Texas Attorney General Office