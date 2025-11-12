Pine Tree’s “The Pride” Marching Band Ranks Among Top 15 in Texas at UIL State

Story by Paula Jimenez

“The growth and development of the students from the summer till now is incredible; we could not be more proud of them.” Jason Smith, Pine Tree High School Band Director

LONGVIEW, TX — The Pine Tree High School Band, known as “The Pride,” celebrated a remarkable marching season with an outstanding performance at the UIL State Marching Championships, held at the AlamoDome in San Antonio.

Students performing Band performing on field

“It truly was a magical year for the band and color guard. The growth and development of the students from the summer till now is incredible; we could not be more proud of them.”

A total of 27 4A schools from across Texas qualified for the State Championships, having successfully navigated three rounds of qualifying to secure a spot. To reach the UIL State Tournament, bands must achieve a 1st Division Rating at the UIL Region Marching Contest, followed by competing against other bands in their area through two rounds of performances for a limited number of spots to advance to state.

Pine Tree ISD staff

Out of 218 schools in the 4A category, Pine Tree achieved an impressive 15th place overall in the state. This marks the band’s highest finish at the State Championship in over 30 years.

UIL State Marching Championships

UIL State Marching Championships at the Alamo

Courtesy photos Pine Tree Independent School District