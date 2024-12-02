President-Elect Trump nominates first black cabinet member

I am pleased to nominate Scott Turner, from the Great State of Texas, as the Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

While serving as Executive Director of the White House Opportunity & Revitalization Council, Scott Turner delivers remarks at the 2019 National Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Conference. Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019 – Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead.

Trump Administration Secretary of Housing and Urban Development nominee, Scott Turner, is the first African American selected by Trump for his cabinet or any other high-level Administration position. The former NFL player has also previously worked in government. Turner was the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council. He also is a former Texas state representative.

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Correspondent

On November 23, President-Elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of Scott Turner for the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Though it is becoming increasingly clear that Trump’s Administration is guided by the goals as published in Project 2025, Turner could lead an agency that is responsible for policy that impacts the lives of many African Americans. How much control members of Trump’s cabinet will have remains to be seen. During Trump’s first Administration, there was a great deal of turnover in cabinet-level and senior staff-level positions.

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development shapes policies that connect to the enforcement of fair housing laws, government money that subsidizes lower-income rents and mortgages, and other policies, including:

Fair Housing: Enforcing fair housing laws and ensuring equal housing opportunities.

Homeownership: Supporting homeownership through mortgage insurance programs.

Turner currently serves as chair of the Center for Education Opportunity at the America First Policy Institute, a group with ties to Trump’s transition team.

“I am pleased to nominate Scott Turner, from the Great State of Texas, as the Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Scott is an NFL Veteran who, during my First Term, served as the First Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council (WHORC), helping to lead an Unprecedented Effort that Transformed our Country’s most distressed communities,” the Trump transition team said in a statement.

“Those efforts, working together with former HUD Secretary Ben Carson, were maximized by Scott’s guidance in overseeing 16 Federal Agencies which implemented more than 200 policy actions furthering Economic Development. Under Scott’s leadership, Opportunity Zones received over $50 Billion Dollars in Private Investment,” the statement concluded.

During Ben Carson’s tenure as Trump’s HUD Secretary, millions were allocated for new housing developments in Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia using TIGR grants. The Newport News development is almost complete. Turner served alongside Sec. Carson at the time.

Turner was drafted in 1995 by the Washington Redskins and played cornerback for the Redskins from 1995 to 1997 and then became a coach for the team.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent investigative journalist and the publisher of Black Virginia News. She is a political analyst who appears regularly on #RolandMartinUnfiltered and speaks on Crisis Comms on YouTube @LaurenVictoriaBurke. She can be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke.