Red Cross Giving Day: Support Families When Help Can’t Wait

ETR Staff Report

“When emergencies happen, it’s the generosity of this community that allows the Red Cross to respond quickly with care and support.” Karen Holt, Executive Director, American Red Cross East Texas Chapter

TYLER, Texas, March 23, 2026 — Red Cross Giving Day is Wednesday, March 25, and the American Red Cross East Texas Chapter is calling on the community to come together to support families facing disasters and emergencies.

Spring can bring severe weather, from home fires to floods and storms, and when disasters strike, families can lose everything in minutes. On Red Cross Giving Day, East Texans can help ensure no one faces those moments alone.

How Giving Day Donations Help Neighbors

By donating now, before an emergency strikes, you help the Red Cross

Provide immediate shelter, meals and relief supplies

Train and mobilize volunteers to respond quickly

Pre-position resources in communities before disasters hit

Support families in their first hours of need

A gift of any size makes a difference. For example, a donation of $20 can provide a day’s worth of meals for someone impacted by a disaster.

“Red Cross Giving Day shows the power of people coming together to support one another,” said Karen Holt, Executive Director, American Red Cross East Texas Chapter. “When emergencies happen, it’s the generosity of this community that allows the Red Cross to respond quickly with care and support.”



Make an Impact

Give now at redcross.org/givingday. Every gift helps ensure families have a safe place to turn when it matters most.

If you’re unable to give financially, you can still make a difference by donating blood, taking a lifesaving class or volunteering.