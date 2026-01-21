Red Cross Mobilizes Ahead of Severe Winter Weather in East Texas

ETR Staff Report

TYLER, Texas, January 21, 2026 — American Red Cross East Texas Chapter volunteers are on standby this week due to the increased potential of extreme winter weather conditions in the area. Disaster teams have prepositioned canteen and shelter supplies. They are working with local agencies for readiness awareness.

According to the National Weather Service, confidence is increasing regarding the potential for a significant intrusion of Arctic air and impactful wintry precipitation from Friday into the upcoming weekend. Potentially significant impacts on travel and infrastructure are possible across all of North and Central Texas due to a combination of freezing rain/ice as well as sleet and snow, while temperatures stay below freezing from late Friday through Sunday.

The American Red Cross offers 10 steps people can follow to help them stay safe:

1. Stay warm.

If your home becomes too cold, go to a public library, shopping mall or warming center.

2. Heat safely.

Use care with space heaters and fireplaces to prevent fires. Keep anything that could catch fire at least 3 feet from the heat. Find more information on how to heat your home safely here.

3. Skip the candles.

Use battery-powered lights and flashlights instead of candles to prevent fires.

4. Carbon monoxide is deadly.

If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak, get fresh air right away. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, never use an oven to heat your home. Only use generators, grills and camp stoves outdoors, away from windows.

5. Look out for others.

Check with loved ones and neighbors to see if they need help. You could save a life just by sending a text, making a call or knocking on their door.

6. Walk (and Drive) Like It’s Icy—Because It Is

Be careful walking in snow or on ice. Stay off the roads if you can during severe weather. If you have to go out during a winter storm, use public transportation if possible. If you must drive, slow down, increase the following distance and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle.

7. Layer like a pro.

Wear layers of loose clothing, a coat, hat, gloves, or mittens and water-resistant boots. Use a scarf to cover your face and mouth.

8. Don’t overdo it.

Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow, and if possible, work with a partner and take frequent breaks.

9. Watch for Frostbite and Hypothermia

Stay warm to avoid frostbite and hypothermia. Your nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes are often the first areas affected. Signs of frostbite include pain, numbness, or a change in skin color. Signs of hypothermia, which can be deadly, often include shivering, confusion, drowsiness, and slurred speech. Act fast and get out of the cold immediately if you see signs of hypothermia or frostbite. Get emergency medical care right away.

10. Check out our apps.

Download the free Red Cross First Aid app so you’ll know what to do if emergency help is delayed and the free Emergency app for weather alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations and safety steps for different emergencies. Choose whether you want to view the content in English or Spanish with an easy-to-find language selector. Find these and all of the Red Cross apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.