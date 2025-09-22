Rodeo hits the halls

Pro athletes bring the arena to Tyler ISD – Bulls, barrels, big lessons: Rodeo pros ride into classrooms, roping students into Ag Education

“Rodeo is more than sport—it’s agriculture, tradition, resilience, and hard work. We’re using this experience to open doors to agricultural careers and ignite passion for learning.” Dr. Bobby Markle, Tyler Independent School District’s Chief Innovation Officer.



In a bold move blending grit, tradition, and hands-on learning, Tyler ISD teamed up with the East Texas State Fair to bring professional rodeo athletes directly into the classroom—roping in a new era of agricultural education for students across the district.



On Friday, campuses across Tyler ISD came alive with the thunder of hooves and the spirit of the arena as pro rodeo athletes rolled in to share their stories, showcase their skills, and spark student curiosity. From bull riding and breakaway roping to barrel racing and specialty acts, the rodeo stars gave students a front-row seat to the discipline, toughness, and heritage that define rodeo culture in East Texas.

Students at Andy Woods Elementary School



But this isn’t just a one-day show—it’s the start of something much bigger.

“This partnership is about connecting students to the real world,” said Dr. Bobby Markle, Tyler ISD’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Rodeo is more than sport—it’s agriculture, tradition, resilience, and hard work. We’re using this experience to open doors to agricultural careers and ignite passion for learning.”



The collaboration underscores Tyler ISD’s long-term commitment to expanding agricultural education from elementary through high school. By integrating real-world experiences into the curriculum, the district aims to drive curiosity, connect learning to local culture, and pave clearer pathways to college and career opportunities.

Bull Rider Bull Rider



Through ongoing events and programs with the East Texas State Fair, students will continue to engage with agricultural topics and rodeo traditions in a way that feels relevant, exciting, and deeply rooted in the community.

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District