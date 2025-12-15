Santa Express Brings Holiday Joy to Boshears Center Students

By Jennifer Hines

Tyler, TX – The Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs enjoyed its annual Santa Express, continuing a beloved holiday tradition that has brought joy to students for more than 20 years.

Child in wheelchair holding Santa’s arm

Originally started by Carrier over two decades ago, the event was continued by Trane after the closure of the Carrier plant in Tyler. This year, the local union IUECWA, representing workers at the Trane facility, proudly hosted Santa Express at the Boshears Center, ensuring the tradition of community generosity and holiday cheer remained alive.

Little girl hugging Santa Girl in wheelchair talking to Santa

In the weeks leading up to the event, students submitted their wish lists with excitement and anticipation. On the day of the celebration, each class visited Santa and his team of elves to receive personalized gifts. Afterward, students returned to their classrooms to enjoy snacks and share the special moment of opening their presents together.



Boy looking at Santa

“This event brings joy, excitement, and a sense of wonder to our campus, celebrating the generosity of our community partners and creating unforgettable experiences for our students,” Brooke Parker, Director of the Boshears Center said.

Santa Express continues to be a highlight of the holiday season at the Boshears Center, fostering community spirit and creating lasting memories for students and staff alike.

Child holding hands with Santa Teen girl holding hands with Santa

Young boy reaching for Santa’s beard

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.