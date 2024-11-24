Science or God

GOD’S WORD: “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament shows His handiwork.” – Psalm 19:1

By Glenn Miller

We live in a world where science has permitted us to answer many mysteries of the Universe. To some, we have come so far as to think that everything is a product of science and can be explained quantitatively and empirically; that faith in a higher being or a God we cannot see is just a hoax or, as some have said, is a crutch that the “unenlightened” use when they can’t explain things.

But my observation today is that science in no way contradicts a Sovereign and Omnipotent God. In fact, the more we grow in science, the more it points to the existence of God. When you think about it, every piece of scientific evidence and discovery of the universe’s existence is a gift from God. He created every scientist and enabled each of their minds to unveil His handiwork. Science has been able to discover that A happens because of B and B because of C and so on. But as far down that path as we’ve been able to point, science has never been able to explain the very origin of all things. Example: the Big Bang Theory theorizes that it was a bang of masses of gas and matter… but where did those gases and matter come from? The search for the bottom of the barrel is never ending.

The smartest and most prolific scientists since the beginning of time have come to this same conclusion.

Blaise Pascal was a brilliant mathematician in 17th century France. He is credited with discovering principles that would ultimately lead to the creation of the computer. Pascal said, “Faith tells us what science cannot, but it is not contrary to their findings. It simply transcends, without contradicting them.” Pascal also said, “Jesus Christ is the only proof of the living God. We only know God through Jesus Christ.”

Isaac Newton, the discoverer of gravity and one of the greatest scientists who ever lived, wrote more about the Bible and about Christian theology than he did science. Said the great Newton: “I have a foundational belief in the Bible as the Word of God, written by men who were inspired. I study the Bible daily.”

The father of modern chemistry was Oxford professor Robert Boyle, born in 1627. Boyle was not only a diligent student of chemistry, but a diligent student of the Bible. In his will he left a large sum of money to found the “Boyle lectures” for proving the Christian religion.

19th century American Matthew Fontaine Maury is credited as the father of oceanography. He got his idea that the sea has “lanes” and currents from a verse in the Bible. Psalm 8:8 speaks of “the fish of the sea that pass through the paths of the seas.” One time Maury gave a speech at the inauguration for a college in which he said, “I have been blamed by men of science, both in this country and in England, for quoting the Bible in confirmation of the doctrines of physical geography. The Bible, they say, was not written for scientific purposes, and is therefore of no authority in matters of science. I beg your pardon: the Bible is authority for everything it touches.” That includes, he said, “physical geography, the earth, the sea and the air.”

The late Dr. Robert Jastrow was an astronomer and a planetary physicist with NASA, and he wrote a book called, God and the Astronomers. Jastrow noted, “The scientist has scaled the mountains of ignorance; he is about to conquer the highest peak; and as he pulls himself over the final rock, he is greeted by a band of theologians who have been sitting there for centuries.”

Science doesn’t disprove the existence of God… it simply validates it.