New Eagles

GOD’S WORD: “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.” – Isaiah 40:31

By Glenn Miller

Have you ever wondered why there are so many references to the eagle in scripture? Granted, if you’ve ever seen an American Bald Eagle up close, it’s something that will take your breath away with its piercing eyes, determined stare and powerful wing-span. But thanks to a wise friend, I have become aware of so much more about this majestic bird and its characteristics beyond appearance.

The eagle has the longest lifespan among birds; it can live up to 70 years. But to reach that age, it must make a critical decision somewhere along year 40. At that age, the eagle’s long and flexible talons can no longer grab its prey to eat. Its long and sharp beak becomes bent. Its old and heavy wings, due to its feathers becoming thicker, begin to stick to its chest; making it difficult to fly. At this point, the eagle is left with a decision: to die or go through a painful process that lasts approximately 150 days.

That process requires that the eagle fly to a mountaintop and sit on its nest. There the eagle begins to bang his beak onto a rock until the beak painfully and unnaturally breaks off. After the beak is gone, the eagle will wait for a new beak to grow back. After the new beak has grown in, the eagle will pluck out its own talons and wait for new talons to grow in. With its new talons, the eagle will begin to pluck out all its old feathers. And after 5 excruciating months, the eagle takes its flight of rebirth and lives for another 30 years.

I believe that we can learn something from the eagle; perhaps the reason scripture cites us to be like an eagle.

Many times, in order to survive we have to start a change process. We sometimes need to get rid of old memories, habits, harmful traditions or disassociate ourselves with those who harm us. It’s never easy. It’s often a long and hard process. Yet only when we are freed from these burdens can we take advantage of the present and soar to the new heights God has in store for us.

Heights that allow us to soar above the storms of life.

Heights that allow us to be closer to our Creator.

Heights that afford us opportunities to be all that we were created to be.

I’ve experienced a “shedding” period in my life before and I can promise you that it’s something you can’t get around; you have to go through it. But once one determines that you must discard some old ways if you’re going to survive, it’s a matter of persevering through the process, with hope that there’s life and a renewed spirit on the other side. Today, I am wiser, stronger and have a deeper relationship with my Creator due to that shedding period.

You might be one who knows what I’m talking about and can relate. If not, perhaps you’re one that is struggling to begin the shedding process. Or perhaps you’re in that painful shedding process right now. No matter where you are, God is still with you and is walking alongside you every step of the way. You are not alone. Rely on His strength, His leading, His providence and His protection.

Soar on, my friend! Soar on!