SFA Appoints Dr. Chad Thomas as Associate Vice President and Dean of Students

Story by Paula Jimenez

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University has announced the appointment of Dr. Chad Thomas as the institution’s new associate vice president and dean of students, effective April 30. This strategic addition to SFA’s leadership marks a new chapter in student engagement and advocacy at the university.

An East Texas native with deep roots in the region and within The University of Texas System, Dr. Thomas brings more than 15 years of higher education experience to the role. Most recently, he served as senior associate vice president for student affairs at UT Dallas in Richardson, where he was credited with overseeing campus partnerships, strategic planning, assessment, fundraising, legislative affairs, and audit and compliance.

“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Thomas to SFA,” said Dr. Kent Willis, senior vice president for enrollment and student engagement. “Throughout the interview process, it was clear that his combination of skills, dedication to student success, and unique background make him an excellent fit for our campus and student body. I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Thomas as we continue to advance the SFA experience.”

Dr. Thomas’s tenure at UT Dallas included leadership of the Student Media department, spearheading special projects such as professional development initiatives and staff recognition programs, and serving as a student conduct officer and later coordinator for the student conduct appeals process.

“SFA is a special place, and the university is in the middle of a transformative period, having recently joined the UT System and experienced record-setting enrollment for undergraduates,” Thomas said. “When I visited campus, I knew right away that university leaders, including Dr. Weaver and Dr. Willis, are sincerely committed to student success. I’m looking forward to supporting our students and am focused on developing strong partnerships with faculty and staff across the institution.”

Dr. Thomas earned his bachelor’s degree from UT Austin, a master’s degree from Ohio University, and a doctorate in public affairs from UT Dallas. His professional journey also includes experience as an editor and reporter for several Texas newspapers, as well as a three-year stint as a public school teacher.

He is married to SFA alumna Erin Roth Thomas ’05 & ’07, a lyric mezzo-soprano with an impressive performing career that includes appearances with the Santa Fe Desert Chorale, the Portland Opera Company, and Dallas’ Orpheus Chamber Singers.

In addition to announcing Dr. Thomas’s appointment, Dr. Willis expressed gratitude to the SFA dean of students search committee, highlighting the contributions of faculty representatives Dr. Gary Wurtz, dean of the Micky Elliott College of Fine Arts, and Dr. Justin Blount, interim associate dean of the Nelson Rusche College of Business. SFA

Courtesy photos Stephen F. Austin